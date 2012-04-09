* EM bank lending contracts for third straight quarter
* Pace of contraction slows, IIF index at 48.6 Q1 vs 44.7 Q4
* But loan demand in Asia contracts and credit conditions
tighten
* Euro zone firewall "somewhat disappointing", more steps
needed
By Stella Dawson
WASHINGTON, April 9 Bank lending for emerging
markets shrank early this year for the third straight quarter
though at a slowing pace, while demand for loans in Asia
contracted for the first time since late 2009, in a warning over
the resilience of global growth.
The Institute of International Finance emerging market bank
lending index stood at 48.6 in the first quarter, compared with
44.7 in the fourth quarter. Any reading below 50 shows
deteriorating conditions.
The survey underscored the fragility of the global recovery
ahead of a gathering in Washington next week of finance
ministers and central banks from leading G20 economies.
"The global economy continues to face significant
challenges, despite some recent encouraging signs," Charles
Dallara, IIF managing director said in a letter to IMF
policymakers.
The pullback in loan demand in Asia was concentrated in
residential real estate. Credit standards also tightened in the
region as bank officials attempted to prevent their economies
from overheating, the IIF said.
Emerging markets face a tricky juggling act. Rising prices
for energy, food and imported goods are pressuring inflation.
Exports are beginning to decline especially to Europe as
recession takes hold at the same time as domestic demand slows.
IIF chief economist Philip Suttle said he expects central
banks in many emerging economies to loosen monetary conditions
in the months ahead.
EUROPE'S FIREWALL DISAPPOINTING
In Europe, moves to resolve its debt crisis through a second
rescue package for Greece and the European Central Bank
injecting billions of euros into markets have eased overall
financing conditions markedly. This is particularly the case for
eastern Europe where credit contraction was severe in 2011, the
IIF said.
But euro zone policymakers need to avoid over tightening the
fiscal screws. Countries implementing deep cutbacks in
government budgets -- such as Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece
-- risk falling into a "vicious cycle of economic contraction
and budget cutting," Dallara said in urging a more balanced
approach to fiscal austerity in the EU.
The IIF also said it was "somewhat disappointed" by the 800
billion euro fund agreed by euro zone finance ministers to
backstop countries facing sovereign debt problems. It would have
preferred a larger fund along the lines of the 940 billion euro
fund that Brussels had recommended, it said.
The case for strengthening the IMF's financial resources to
handle crises remains "quite strong" given the challenges
confronting Europe, Dallara said. Emerging market economies
repeatedly have said they would like to see Europe put up more
cash to handle its own debt problems before they bolster the IMF
coffers, an issue that will be on the agenda at G20/IMF talks
next week.
"A more forward leaning approach by Europe itself would help
catalyze that process," Dallara said.
While the euro-zone bailout fund is a welcome first step
toward building a convincing firewall to prevent financial
contagion, the IIF said it needs to be followed by flexible
usage of the money and steps toward constructing a fiscal union
for the euro zone.
The IIF, which represents 450 financial institutions
globally, repeated its call for strengthening the global
framework for policy coordination, saying action is "sorely
needed" to address global problems.
Leading emerging markets, such as Brazil, China and India,
need a more active say in global affairs, it said. The IMF has
agreed to give emerging economies a greater say in policymaking
but the deal has yet to be implemented, a topic likely to be
discussed at the IMF spring meetings on April 21-22.
The IIF, dominated by large global banks, also repeated its
warnings against excessive and uncoordinated regulation of
banks, which it said is worsening the availability of credit in
Europe. As banks downsize their loan portfolios to meet new
standards, it contributes to the region's recession, the IIF
said.