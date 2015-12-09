LISBON Dec 9 The Bank of Portugal forecast on Thursday that the economy should grow 1.7 percent in 2016 after 1.6 percent this year, but warned that the projections are especially uncertain as the country awaits budget plans from the new government.

The central bank's winter bulletin provided its first projections for the economy after nearly two months of political undertainty which resulted in a Socialist government coming to power in November which has not yet presented a 2016 budget.

"Uncertainty is higher than normal," the bulletin said. "Information about the budget plans that will be implemented in coming years is still unknown."

The Socialist government, which will rule with the support of the far left Communists and Left Bloc in parliament, has said it will only complete a draft budget for 2016 in early January.

Many economists fear that the new government could water down attempts to cut the budget deficit as it moves to end the harsh austerity of recents years. Still, the Socialists have promised to stick to European budget goals.

