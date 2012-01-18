THE HAGUE Jan 18 Belgian Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo said on Wednesday he will take more budget measures in February or March this year because economic growth is slowing.

"We will take more measures in February or March," Di Rupo told reporters after a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in The Hague.

Di Rupo reiterated Belgium's aim to reduce the Belgian government deficit below 3 percent of gross domestic product and plans to cut spending by 11.3 billion euros in 2012. (Reporting by Tjibbe Hoekstra and Gilbert Kreijger' Editing by Sara Webb)