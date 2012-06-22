BRUSSELS, June 22 The euro zone's EFSF rescue
fund must be able to lend money directly to banks, European
Central Bank Governing Council member Luc Coene said on Friday.
Coene said a 'vicious circle' of the problems of the banking
sector and of sovereign debt feeding on each other needed to be
broken.
"I think if want to break through we must head towards a
solution, which is being considered among others for Spain, with
the EFSF able to lend capital directly to financial
institutions," he told a news conference to present the Belgian
central bank's financial stability report.
Euro zone ministers have been preparing to provide up to 100
billion euros ($126 billion) in aid for Spain so it can shore up
its stricken banks.
The International Monetary Fund on Thursday also urged the
euro zone to channel aid directly to struggling banks, rather
than via governments, though Germany and others are opposed to
such direct lending, which is not possible under current rules.
($1 = 0.7933 euros)
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, writing by Ben Deighton)