By Patrick Graham
| LONDON, Sept 13
LONDON, Sept 13 Concerns over the world's major
emerging economies, and in particular China, are growing as
financial investors reassess the outlook for global growth, the
Bank of International Settlements said on Sunday.
After a month of turmoil for stocks and commodities, the
quarterly update from the Switzerland-based forum for major
central banks avoided making predictions about whether the
turbulence was likely to deepen.
Introducing the report in a briefing for journalists,
Claudio Borio, head of the BIS' monetary and economic
department, said that the falls in China's stock market should
be seen as part of a broader response to increasingly stark
financial imbalances.
"We are not seeing isolated tremors, but the
release of pressure that has gradually accumulated over the
years along major fault lines," he said.
The report pointed to risks stemming from the build-up of
trillions in dollar-denominated debt in the corporate sector
across the developing world and to related booms in asset
prices.
The BIS also laid out data which showed Chinese banks saw
net capital outflows of $109 billion in the first quarter of
2015, adding that capital may continue to trickle out.
"Investors increasingly focused on growing vulnerabilities
in emerging market economies (EMEs), particularly China, as they
reassessed the global growth outlook," the bank said in the
summary of its main report.
It also pointed to the changes China has made to how it
manages the yuan currency as having been another source of
instability on markets.
"The Chinese authorities' decision in August to allow the
renminbi to depreciate against the dollar gave markets a renewed
jolt," it said.
"The move intensified investors' concerns about growth
prospects for China, EMEs more broadly, and ultimately, the
global economy."
