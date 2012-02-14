By Matt Falloon and Sven Egenter
LONDON Feb 14 Britain's top-notch credit
rating may survive the threat of a downgrade because economists
still believe in London's resolve to erase a huge budget deficit
and the central bank's ability to print money.
Rating agency Moody's imposed a negative outlook on
Britain's triple-A rating late on Monday -- the first such
warning on London's debt since the eurozone crisis -- saying the
country's finances were too weak to cope with another big shock.
The stakes for Prime Minister David Cameron are high. Costly
bank bailouts and runaway public spending rises under his
predecessor Gordon Brown have saddled Britain with one of the
developed world's highest budget deficits.
A downgrade of British debt could spook investors and make
it much harder for London to raise the tens of billions of
pounds of funding it needs to get through the next few years.
Economists and analysts still believe on balance, however,
that Britain will get through the crisis without a downgrade. A
Reuters snap poll of 10 economists taken after Moody's
announcement gave only a median 27.5 percent chance that Britain
would lose its triple-A standing.
Moody's issues a negative outlook if there is a one in three
chance of a downgrade.
The warning, however, will hurt the Conservative-led
coalition government's economic record and fuel a debate here
over whether a different policy mix to bring the economy back on
track would yield better results.
While a downgrade would deal a major blow to Chancellor
(finance minister) George Osborne, who has vowed to erase the
budget deficit within five years, some economists doubt it would
significantly drive up borrowing costs.
"We do not expect the UK to be downgraded, but believe such
an event would still not affect the draw of the gilt market,"
said Nomura economist Philip Rush.
The fact that Britain had a very strong track record as a
debtor, the institutions to raise the money to service its debt
and an independent Bank of England should protect the rating.
"Credibility is everything," Rush said.
The main reason for Moody's move was the crisis in the euro
zone, Rush said. "If the crisis doesn't intensify, we'd expect
the negative outlook to fade away over time even if the growth
outlook remains a challenge," he said.
RISKS
Britain's recovery from the steep slump in 2008/2009 has
been weak. Unemployment -- already at a 17-year high -- is set
to rise further, and Bank of England Governor Mervyn King has
warned the way back to growth would be long and arduous.
But Britain is still enjoying near record-low borrowing
costs. The reason is that investors still view its bonds as a
relative safe haven in the global debt storm despite a deficit
worse than that of France, which saw its AAA-rating downgraded
by Standard & Poor's at the end of last year.
Britain, which has already had to give up on balancing the
books by the time of the next election in 2015, is aiming for a
budget deficit of 8.4 percent of national economic output in the
2011/12 fiscal year, falling to 7.6 percent in 2012/13, still
much higher than those forecast for France or the United States.
The risks to those predictions are considerable, in
particular if the economy fails to recover this year and next.
Vicky Redwood from Capital Economics predicts 10 billion
pounds of extra borrowing in the 2012/2013 fiscal year on top of
the government's forecast of 120 billion as she sees the economy
contracting by 0.5 percent this year.
A more dramatic shock such as a euro zone break up would
send Britain's debt spiralling.
Leading fiscal policy think-tank IFS assumed in
its euro break-up risk scenario a drop of Britain's gross
domestic product by 2.3 percent in 2012, which would send the
government deficit back to nearly 10 percent. However, the IFS
still saw the debt-GDP ratio still falling by 2017 even in this
case.
The IFS also highlighted a more immminent risk.
Most of the nearly 80 billion pounds in government spending
cuts are yet to be delivered. While most of the tax increases
are in place now, only 12 percent of the planned cuts to welfare
and public services have been carried out so far and successful
implementation is not guaranteed.
"The impact of the remaining cuts to the services provided
is difficult to predict; they are of a scale that has not been
delivered in the UK since at least the Second World War," the
IFS said in its annual analysis of Britain's public finances.
And while Capital Economics' Redwood sees annual borrowing
still at more than twice the government's forecast of 24 billion
pounds in 2017, a rating downgrade is not her central scenario.
SAFE HAVEN
There are several crucial factors why Britain is seen as
safer than most. The average maturity of its debt -- which
dictates when the government has to reimburse investors -- is 14
years, much longer than many nations, according to the Britain's
Debt Management Office (DMO), giving it more breathing space.
And the central bank has just embarked on another 50 billion
pound round of quantitative easing purchases. "The Bank of
England is still there as the buyer of last resort and it is
still buying more gilts than the DMO is issuing," said Monument
Securities strategist Marc Ostwald.
Moody's itself noted the Bank of England's key role in
safeguarding investors' trust as well as the limited risk of not
finding buyers for its debt.
"The UK has the lowest refinancing risk of all the large AAA
economies, based on the average maturity of the UK's debt stock,
... its large domestic investor base, and the willingness and
ability of its central bank to undertake accommodative monetary
policy," Moody's said.
Finance minister Osborne, committed to slashing spending by
about a fifth across government departments before the next
election in 2015, faces the increasingly tough task of pushing
through cuts while steering Britain away from a slump.
Treasury sources indicate that the credit rating must be
protected at all costs, a sign that Osborne could even pledge
further cuts if needed to keep financial markets on side.
"The government will stick to its plan to meet its fiscal
mandate," one source said.
But sources say there are also senior Treasury officials who
worry that the rating is at risk and that the government will
struggle to deliver its cuts agenda because of the danger of a
prolonged economic stagnation. Officials also worry critics will
now be able to label the coalition's economic policy a failure
and that voters could respond.