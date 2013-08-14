* UK at risk of new housing price bubble, say most
economists
* Improved data signals sustainable recovery, say majority
* Plurality of economists say housing bubble likely or very
likely
* Minority of 9 say it is unlikely
By Andy Bruce
LONDON, Aug 14 Britain is flirting with another
runaway rise in house prices, according to a Reuters poll of
economists, with a firm majority putting the chances at 50-50 or
higher over the next five years.
Despite those concerns, there was a clear consensus that the
recent improvement in data heralds a sustainable economic
recovery for the UK, which has struggled over the last three
years to escape recession.
A clear pick-up in Britain's housing market, accelerated by
the government's "Help to Buy" programme introduced in this
year's Budget and other measures to boost lending, is a sign of
rising confidence in the economy.
But with the last housing boom of 1997-2007 still fresh in
the mind, there are concerns that Britain is falling back into
the same mentality that led to a tripling of the average house
price in 10 years.
Only nine out of 29 economists surveyed since Friday said
the prospect of another house price bubble - whereby prices rise
so fast they would be vulnerable to a sharp correction - is
small. The other 20 were split between seven describing the risk
as even, 11 as likely, and two as very likely.
The sample comprises economists working for major banks, and
research institutions and consultancies.
Danny Gabay, economist at Fathom Financial Consulting, said
media talk of a new housing bubble wasn't very helpful, and that
rising house prices are not intrinsically a bad thing.
"We're not concerned about a new housing bubble, we're
concerned about the fact we never worked off the last one before
they began to re-inflate it," he said.
"We've stopped any attempt at any of the repair work that is
essential for this economy to be able to heal properly."
SUSTAINABLE ECONOMIC RECOVERY
A July survey from the Royal Institution of Chartered
Surveyors showed the fastest growth in house prices since 2006.
Official data showed house prices in London, which typically
lead the rest of the country, jumped 8.1 percent in June
compared with the same month a year ago.
Despite declining sharply in 2008 and 2009 after Britain and
other advanced economies plunged into severe recession, UK house
prices have remained overvalued compared to economic
fundamentals, according to every quarterly Reuters UK housing
market poll since then.
Gabay argues that not only have the government and the Bank
of England stopped the process of deleveraging, they're now
encouraging homebuyers to take on more debt.
British Finance Minister George Osborne said last month that
the "Help to Buy" programme - which provides government-backed
equity loans to first-time buyers and people moving to new-build
houses worth up to 600,000 pounds ($927,700) - was a targeted
response to a malfunctioning mortgage market. He dismissed
concerns property prices had become a one-way bet.
"I don't think in the current environment a house price
bubble is going to emerge in 18 months or three years," Osborne
told parliament.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, asked last week at a
press conference about the prospect of another housing bubble,
did not address whether or not that was a risk for the economy.
He said the market should be put into context: mortgage
applications are still well below historic averages.
Rising house prices would support economic recovery as they
make homeowners feel wealthier and more likely to spend.
The Reuters poll showed the UK economy is likely to improve
further from here over the next 18 months at least.
The vast majority of respondents, 30 of 35, said upbeat
purchasing managers indexes, burgeoning consumer confidence and
an improving retail outlook all pointed to the battered economy
getting back on track.
Britain's economy is expected to grow by between 0.4 and 0.5
percent per quarter from here through to the end of next year,
with the consensus barely changed from last month's poll,
although the outlook is not without risks.
"Though sustainable, the prospective recovery is likely to
face headwinds from the euro zone, a weak UK credit system and
the economy's structural problems - over-reliance on finance,
lack of skills," said Stephen Lewis, chief economist of Monument
Securities.
($1 = 0.6468 British pounds)
(Editing by Susan Fenton)