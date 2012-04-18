SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 California lawmakers
should not approve Governor Jerry Brown's budget proposals to
provide additional funds for the state's pricey planned
high-speed rail system, the state's budget watchdog agency said
in a report on Tuesday.
The report by the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office
said the California High-Speed Rail Authority has "not made a
strong enough case for going forward with the project at this
time."
The report comes after the authority earlier this month
slashed its construction cost estimates by some $30 billion to
$68.4 billion, tackling some of the cost concerns hanging over
the project in the legislature, whose members must approve the
release of the first chunk of the nearly $10 billion in rail
bond funds voters approved in 2008.
Funding beyond proceeds from state debt and $3.5 billion
from the federal government to build the statewide high-speed
system is "highly uncertain," the report said.
"Specifically, funding for the project remains highly
speculative and important details have not been sorted out. We
recommend the Legislature not approve the Governor's various
budget proposals to provide additional funding for the project,"
according to the Legislative Analyst's Office.
The office noted that plans for using revenue raised through
California's new carbon trading system for reducing greenhouse
emissions to help build the system are speculative and that
"important details regarding the very recent, significant
changes in the scope and delivery of the project have not been
sorted out."
The report also cast doubt on prospects for ongoing federal
funding for California to build its planned high-speed rail
network, intended to connect the most populous U.S. state's
far-flung metropolitan areas.
"Given the federal government's current financial situation
and the current focus in Washington on reducing federal
spending, it is uncertain if any further funding for the
high-speed rail program will become available," the report said.
"In other words, it remains uncertain at this time whether
or not the state will receive the necessary funds to complete
the project," the report added.
Other funding sources also are in doubt, the report said,
noting that "it is unclear how much, if any, other non-state
funds (such as local funds, and funds from operations and
development, or private capital) have been secured. In total,
only $11.5 billion (or about 17 percent of the estimated funds
needed to complete the project have been committed."
While the Legislative Analyst's Office urged putting the
brakes on the high-speed rail project, it recommended lawmakers
provide some minimal funding for it to continue some planning
efforts, specifically around environmental and initial
engineering review, that are underway to keep options for it
open.
Brown is staunchly supporting building the high-speed rail
system but fellow Democrats who control the legislature are
nervous about committing $2.7 billion in state funds to break
ground on it.
Republicans in the legislature, like Republicans in
Congress, oppose proceeding with the project. One Republican
state senator has proposed a bill to put state bonds for the
project to a new statewide vote.
Brown's office was not immediately available for comment on
the report.
Dan Richard, who Brown appointed to the California
High-Speed Rail Authority to improve its management and produce
a business plan for its planned system that lawmakers could
rally around, said the report overlooked benefits of bullet
trains - and that federal dollars are at stake.
State bonds would unlock money for Washington to help start
building the system.
The Legislative Analyst's Office did not take stock of
"significant environmental and economic benefits of reducing
freeway pollution, improving transportation and creating jobs,"
Richard said. "This project is important for California and it
would be a mistake to delay this project and lose billions of
dollars in critical federal funds."
Mary Nichols, chairman of California's Air Resources Board,
said a building a high-speed rail network would help the state
meet its aggressive goals for reduce greenhouse emissions.
"Not only does it take millions of tons of greenhouse gases
out of the air, it is also goes to the heart of the law itself,
transforming California's economy to clean energy and clean
technology and breaking our century-long dependence on fossil
fuels," Nichols said.
