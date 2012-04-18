SAN FRANCISCO, April 18 California lawmakers said on Wednesday they won't rush a decision on whether to approve a bond sale to begin building a high-speed rail system, adding they could sideline the issue until after they conclude state budget talks.

The Democrat-led Legislature faces a mid-June deadline to approve a budget for the fiscal year beginning in July while Governor Jerry Brown has urged lawmakers to give the nod to a bond sale for the planned rail system quickly.

The 74-year-old Democrat sees the system as an important infrastructure project that will help the most populous U.S. state pare its double-digit unemployment rate and add a new mode of transportation for its growing population that links its far-flung urban areas.

Additionally, the speedy sale of the first chunk of the nearly $10 billion in bonds approved by voters in 2008 would lock in federal matching funds to break ground on the rail project, whose latest cost estimate is $68.4 billion.

But after a bruising report by the state's budget watchdog on the planned system on Tuesday, lawmakers said they should not rush a decision on selling state debt for the project.

"Everybody wants more time on it whether they support it or if they're against it," said Republican state Senator Doug LaMalfa, a prominent critic of the project.

Senator Joe Simitian, a Democrat who heads a subcommittee overseeing the planned rail system, added that, "We need to take the time to get our questions asked and answered."

"I don't think this is something we should try to come to a conclusion on in the next eight to 10 weeks," Simitian added.

California's planned rail system is coming in for yet more scrutiny in the legislature following the report released on Tuesday by the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office.

The report urged lawmakers to not approve Brown's budget proposals to provide more funds for the project, noting that the California High-Speed Rail Authority has "not made a strong enough case for going forward with the project at this time."

That conclusion follows the authority earlier this month slashing its cost estimate for the project by some $30 billion and rewriting its business plan to address concerns voiced by lawmakers regarding where the rail system's lines would run.

Lawmakers have also questioned the planned system's ridership estimates and whether its trains will be able to travel between Los Angeles and San Francisco in under three hours as projected.

And with California facing the prospect of a budget gap growing by $1 billion or more above the $9.2 billion deficit projected by Brown's administration in January, many in the legislature are concerned about committing to a pricey project.

That concern is growing as Republicans in Congress rally against California's rail project.

Addressing their concerns has fallen to Dan Richard, a Brown appointee to the High-Speed Rail Authority's board who is trying gain lawmakers' confidence after his predecessor as its chairman stepped down and its chief executive resigned. Richard at the same time aims to build the system faster, better and cheaper than previously proposed.

Lawmakers said Richard's job was made more challenging by the Legislative Analyst's Office, whose report said funding beyond proceeds from state debt and an initial $3.5 billion from the federal government for the system is "highly speculative."

"Given the federal government's current financial situation and the current focus in Washington on reducing federal spending, it is uncertain if any further funding for the high-speed rail program will become available," the report said. "In other words, it remains uncertain at this time whether or not the state will receive the necessary funds to complete the project."

The report added that, "We recommend the Legislature not approve the Governor's various budget proposals to provide additional funding for the project." (Editing by Diane Craft)