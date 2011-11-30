* Rush to put tax measures to California voters
* Measures would circumvent legislature's tax opponents
* Cluttered ballot a risk for groups seeking more revenue
By Jim Christie
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 30 With California Governor
Jerry Brown making little progress in his efforts to solve the
state's intractable budget problems, a number of private groups
are maneuvering to put new tax measures to the voters next
November.
One initiative, backed by billionaire Nicolas Berggruen and
a bipartisan group of business and civic leaders, would
radically overhaul the state's tax code by taxing services and
cutting income tax rates. Berggruen has pledged $20 million to
the effort.
Another proposal, by Molly Munger, the daughter of Warren
Buffett's business partner, would rely on income tax increases
to raise some $10 billion in new revenue. Buffett has been a
vocal proponent of higher taxes on the rich, though he is not
involved in Molly Munger's effort.
A third proposal by a state teacher's union and other labor
groups would add a 1 percent surcharge on incomes above $1
million. Still other groups are mulling targeted tax hikes on
out-of-state companies and oil production in California.
Brown, a Democrat, also is expected to put forward a ballot
initiative to raise taxes.
The initiatives would circumvent the legislature, where a
two-thirds vote is needed to hike taxes. The legislature's
minority Republicans have blocked efforts to raise taxes,
including a bid by Brown earlier this year.
Only a simple majority vote is needed to enact a statewide
tax ballot measure.
California has long struggled to balance its budget, and
like many other states has been forced to slash spending
dramatically in recent years as the recession and the housing
meltdown sharply lowered revenue.
The debate over new taxes is intensifying now that it has
become clear tax revenues for the year will be well below the
optimistic forecasts that were part of the state budget deal
last summer.
The Legislative Analyst's Office, a state budget watchdog
agency, recently said $3.7 billion of the $4 billion in added
revenue forecast in the budget will not materialize.
PERSUADING VOTERS
While the state needs more revenue if it is to avoid yet
more cutbacks - the state has already chopped its budget by 17
percent to $85.9 billion over the past three years - it's far
from certain voters will go along.
Residents of the most populous U.S. state have a long
history of mandating minimum levels of funding for key services
such as schools, but refusing to back the taxes needed to pay
for them. School spending per student is now among the lowest
of any state in the country, and California's vaunted
university system has been forced to increase tuition
drastically and cut services.
Political analysts also say that multiple tax measures will
reduce the odds of voters approving any of them. "They could be
sailing into a huge mess if everybody goes into next year with
their own tax increase," said Tony Quinn, co-editor of the
California Target Book, which tracks state races.
But proponents of the various measures say they can't wait
any longer if they are to have a chance next fall.
They need to gather at least half a million signatures from
voters to qualify simple initiatives for the ballot, and face a
higher hurdle for measures proposing changes to the state
constitution, within 150 days of California's secretary of
state giving them the go-ahead to gather the signatures. Then
proponents will need to put together extensive organizing and
fundraising efforts for their respective campaigns.
"We couldn't wait for the governor," said Joshua Pechthalt,
president of the California Federation of Teachers. "It's
getting late in the game."
The 100,000-strong teachers union is expected to unveil its
tax measure as soon as Friday.
Berggruen's Think Long Committee for California is expected
to put forward the details of its ballot proposal by year-end.
The group, which includes former Governor Gray Davis,
Google Inc Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt, Los
Angeles philanthropist and KB Home founder Eli Broad
and two former U.S. secretaries of state, George Shultz and
Condoleezza Rice, has proposed a drastic overhaul of the tax
code to bring long-term stability to state finances.
California is heavily dependent on income taxes, and
revenues spike when its wealthy taxpayers are flush with
capital gains. When an economic downturn cuts into those gains,
revenue shrinks dramatically.
The Think Long Committee proposes to cut income tax rates
while adding a sales tax on services - with an exemption for
education and medical services - to broaden the tax base. Such
a shift may be too much change for voters to endorse,
especially if it's competing with other measures.
"You put a whole bunch of complicated things on the ballot
and voters just throw up their hands," Quinn said. "If you only
had one, and it had broad-based support and you could convince
voters the money would go to things they favor, then you could
get it through. But I think you would have a hard time with
competing ballot measures."
Dean Vogel, head of the 325,000-member California Teachers
Association, an influential union in favor of raising revenue,
especially for education spending, agrees: "What's in the best
interest of everybody is that we get behind one thing."