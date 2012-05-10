* Prices up 0.3 pct, 12th monthly increase in a row
* Toronto-Oshawa main contributor to rise
OTTAWA, May 10 The prices of new homes in Canada
rose by 0.3 percent in March from February, the 12th consecutive
monthly increase, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
The increase was slightly greater than the 0.2 percent
advance predicted by market operators. Compared with March 2011
the index rose by 2.6 percent, up from the 2.3 percent
year-on-year growth recorded in February.
The metropolitan region of Toronto and Oshawa, representing
26.6 percent of the overall market, was the top contributor to
the month-on-month advance, growing by 0.6 percent on good
market conditions and increased demand.
The most significant monthly price decline was the 0.7
percent drop recorded in the British Columbia capital Victoria,
where competitive market conditions prompted builders to lower
their prices.
Overall, prices were up in 11 regions in March, held steady
in seven, and dropped in three.