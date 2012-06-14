* Index rises 0.2 pct in April, 2.5 pct on yr
* Toronto and Edmonton drive national average higher
OTTAWA, June 14 The prices of new homes in
Canada rose 0.2 percent in April after a 0.3 percent gain in
March, Statistics Canada said on Thursday amid other signs the
country's bubbling housing market is gradually cooling.
The increase was slightly below the 0.3 percent rise
forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Compared with a year earlier, prices advanced 2.5 percent
compared with a 2.6 percent year-on-year increase in March.
Price increases in the Toronto and Oshawa region and in
Edmonton explained most of the monthly rise in the new housing
price index, Statscan said. Toronto-Oshawa prices climbed 0.3
percent for a 5.9 percent annual jump.
A condominium boom in Toronto, Canada's largest city, has
become the focus of policy maker concern as many new luxury
condo projects remain unoccupied, raising the risk of a crash.
Low interest rates since the global financial crisis have
contributed to a heated housing market and double-digit annual
price increase in existing home sales, but recent data have
shown property prices outside Toronto gradually cooling.
Overall, new housing prices rose in 11 metropolitan regions
in April, were flat in seven and down in three.