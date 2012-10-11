OTTAWA Oct 11 Prices of new homes in Canada
rose by 0.2 percent in August, the 17th consecutive
month-on-month increase, on continued strength in large cities
such as Toronto and Calgary, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
The advance was greater than the 0.1 percent gain forecast
by market analysts.
Prices for new homes in the combined Toronto-Oshawa
metropolitan region - which accounts for 26.6 percent of the
entire Canadian market - increased by 0.3 percent in August over
July. Prices in Calgary also rose by 0.3 percent.
Overall, new housing prices increased in 10 metropolitan
areas, were unchanged in nine and fell in two. Prices in August
2012 increased by 2.4 percent from August 2011, compared with
the 2.3 percent year-on-year advance recorded in July 2012.
The Canadian government, which imposed tighter mortgage
rules earlier this year, and the Bank of Canada have long
expressed concern the housing market might overheat. The new
housing price index excludes condominiums, which the government
says are a particular cause for concern.