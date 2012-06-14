* Housing starts to slip in 2013 first time 4 years
* New home selling prices inched up in April
June 14 Canada's hot housing market will likely
cool toward the end of 2012, the government housing agency said
on Thursday, even as the price of new homes continued to rise
this spring.
Housing starts, which have been buoyant so far this year,
will moderate later in 2012 and pull back slightly next year for
the first time in four years, a quarterly report by Canada
Mortgage and Housing Corp (CMHC) said.
CMHC forecast 202,700 starts in 2012, dropping to 195,700
next year.
The housing market got a strong boost in the first few
months of 2012 as a carry-over from 2011, when employment
returned to pre-recession levels, Mathieu Laberge, deputy chief
economist at CMHC, said in an interview.
"You have more people generating an income, therefore they
go out and look for housing."
The report comes amid a surge in condominium construction in
Toronto and Vancouver that has raised concerns about a possible
housing bubble.
CMHC's report said, however, that increases in condo resale
prices in Ontario have started to slow as stock has increased.
Still, CMHC forecast that overall resale prices will rise in
2013, with the average price increasing nearly 3 percent to
C$383,600 ($372,400).
A rapidly growing economy in oil-rich Alberta continues to
attract workers from other provinces, CMHC said, fueling 19
percent growth in total housing starts this year, the fastest in
the country.
The selling price of new homes across the country inched up
0.2 percent in April, continuing a steady three-year climb,
according to Statistics Canada data on Thursday.
Prices have risen the fastest in the Ontario cities of
Toronto and Oshawa - up about 6 percent year over year -
followed by Regina, Saskatchewan, which is located near several
potash mine projects and the province's oil patch.