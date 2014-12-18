By Paul Carrel, Mike Peacock and Howard Schneider
| FRANKFURT/LONDON/WASHINGTON
FRANKFURT/LONDON/WASHINGTON Dec 18 The world's
major central banks are scrambling to work through the
implications of the near halving of the price of oil in the
second half of 2014, and they are coming up with very different
conclusions.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, policymakers looking at robust
economic recoveries such as in the United States and Britain are
focused on the likely boost to growth and consumption from
markedly lower energy prices and the later upward impact that
should have on inflation.
But for the European Central Bank, battling to revive a
moribund economy, the worry is whether cheap oil could tip the
euro zone into outright deflation.
As a result, low oil prices will likely widen the gap in
monetary policy stances around the world, with the Federal
Reserve mulling over the timing of a first interest rate rise
while the ECB gets close to making the leap into bond-buying
with new money, something the Fed stopped doing two months ago.
"Oil prices are important in terms of driving that monetary
policy diversion," said Richard Barwell at RBS, a former Bank of
England economist.
"Otherwise, we may just be having a conversation about the
ECB not raising rates while the Fed raises. Whereas now, we're
likely to have a conversation about the ECB buying assets on
potentially a very large scale, and the Fed raising rates."
Fed officials acknowledged on Wednesday that inflation was
likely to slow next year due to the oil impact but chose to look
beyond that and gave a strong signal they were on track to raise
interest rates sometime next year.
The U.S. central bank said it would take a "patient"
approach in deciding when to raise borrowing costs. Fed Chair
Janet Yellen said that meant a rate hike was unlikely for "at
least a couple of meetings," meaning April 2015 at the earliest.
The view from the U.S. government is unambiguously positive.
"Lower oil prices are like a tax cut for the economy so in
terms of the macroeconomic impact it's net a positive," Treasury
Secretary Jack Lew said last week.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney followed suit on
Tuesday, labelling the fall in oil prices as an "unambiguously
net positive" for Britain's economy and saying he would look
through the direct effect of the fall in oil prices on
inflation, which is running at just 1.0 percent.
Britain's central bank also warned of heightened
geopolitical tensions - Russia's rouble plunged on Tuesday
despite a massive 6.5 percentage points interest rate rise - and
destabilise euro zone inflation expectations.
But for the UK economy, the view was sanguine.
EURO GLOOM
Contrast that with the ECB.
Italian ECB member Ignazio Visco said this week that the
effects of oil on inflation "will be worse in coming months",
perhaps pushing the ECB into full quantitative easing early next
year.
ECB chief economist Peter Praet spelled it out in a speech
in Washington last week saying that a miscalculation, leading to
a de-anchoring of inflation expectations, would be dangerous.
"The question you have to ask yourself is when you have a
shock, can you afford to be patient to look for the second round
effects, which we traditionally do," Praet said. "Do we have the
luxury of waiting ... This is a question which is not settled."
Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann, the most vocal opponent of
QE, conceded on Tuesday that inflation could turn negative but
said this would not justify a broad sovereign bond-buying plan.
Weidmann is in a minority, however.
ECB board member Benoit Coeure said in a newspaper interview
on Wednesday that the bank's policymakers are discussing how
best to act to revive the euro zone economy rather than whether
to do so, with sovereign bond purchases the "baseline option".
There is a split within the euro zone, where stronger
economies are more inclined to view the glass as half full.
Germany's Ifo institute revised up its expectations for
growth in Europe's largest economy due to the falling euro and
decline in oil prices and now expects growth of 1.5 percent next
year.
Mannheim-based think tank ZEW reported German analyst and
investor sentiment rose sharply in December for a second month
running for the same reasons.
For oil-producing countries the impact is more unambiguously
negative. Russia is the prime example - and now has interest
rates at 17 percent to show for it in an attempt to shore up its
currency. Norway's central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates
last week, citing the negative impact on its growth from lower
oil revenues.
BOJ DILEMMA
The Bank of Japan is closer to the ECB's position than the
Fed's.
The slump in oil prices is positive for an economy which
imports a huge amount of fuel, but it makes the BOJ's 2 percent
inflation target harder to achieve.
Core consumer inflation is running at 0.9 percent and some
BOJ members think it will slow to about 0.5 percent by the
middle of next year as gasoline and electricity bills fall.
To stave off speculation of immediate action, the BOJ has
started to emphasise the long-term benefits of oil prices. But
the bank's nine-member board remains deeply divided on how much
weight to give them in guiding monetary policy.
The rift, exposed by a 5-4 vote in favour of monetary easing
in October, may mean Governor Haruhiko Kuroda struggles to
convince the rest of his board to loosen policy again if needed
in response to slowing inflation, analysts say.
All that means the new oil reality at least cements the
divergent monetary policies the world economy is going to have
to navigate next year - with U.S. and UK interest rate rises
likely at some point next year, while the ECB takes the QE
plunge and the Bank of Japan debates whether to do more.
"There is definitely a divergent picture," said Berenberg
bank economist Christian Schulz. "For the ECB, it would be
dangerous now not to do anything."
(Additional reporting by William Schomberg in London and Leika
Kihara in Tokyo; Editing by Hugh Lawson)