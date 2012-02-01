* Polish PMI jumps to six-month high of 52.2 in January

* Czech manufacturing index drops to 48.8, from 49.2

* Hungarian PMI, different methodology, rises to near break even

By Michael Winfrey

PRAGUE, Feb 1 Manufacturing jumped to its highest level in six months in Poland in January, while contractions in Hungary and the Czech Republic revealed improvements in exports reflecting a better than expected start to the year in main market Germany.

The data helped sooth concerns that emerging Europe's most export-reliant economies will face a difficult start to 2012 and showed how the region's free-floating currencies have helped counterbalance falling demand in the debt-stricken euro zone.

It also meshed with data this week that has raised hopes that European Union growth engine Germany may avoid a recession in the first quarter.

But there was still a stark demarcation between Poland, the region's biggest economy with a 38-million strong domestic market, and Hungary and the Czech Republic, where policymakers have embarked on growth-pinching austerity even as their exporters facing weak overall euro zone demand.

Poland's Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), a survey of factory activity, jumped to its highest level in six months in January to 52.15 points, well above the 48.8 sounding that signalled a contraction in December and also above analysts' forecast of 49.4.

In the Czech Republic and Hungary, where exports account for two thirds to three quarters of output, manufacturing was below the 50 point line that marks the boundary between expansion and contraction.

The Czech Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) shrank to 48.8 in January from 49.2 in December. Hungary's PMI, compiled under different methodology than the Czech and Polish figures, increased to 49.8, from a revised 48.6 in December.

"The overall mix is slightly confusing but generally I would say the trend is favourable for all countries," said Raffaella Tenconi, an economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Heartened by the news, investors pushed the Polish zloty up 0.8 percent to a five-month high of 4.196 per euro. The forint and crown both rose by a third of a percent.

CURRENCIES AT PLAY

The zloty, emerging EU's most liquid currency, has swung wildly over the past several months on bouts of investor risk aversion tied to the euro crisis and rising fears over Hungary's finances and then renewed hope of solutions for both cases.

Helped by optimism that euro zone leaders will agree on a way out of their debt crisis, and following a push by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to overcome a squabble with the EU and secure a foreign aid package, both the zloty and the forint showed their biggest monthly gains since 2009 in January.

But early in the month, the zloty hovered at levels around 4.5 to the euro, not far off a one-and-a-half year low, which economists said fuelled a big rise in orders from abroad.

In Hungary, the forint hit an all-time low to the euro of 324.5 on Jan. 12. The Czech crown was also at near a year-and-a-half low, above 25.5 per euro, for most of January.

"The competitive position of Central European firms has improved significantly as a result of FX depreciation over last six months," Citibank said in a report.

"In January FX rates in Poland and Hungary were on average more than 10 percent weaker than the "break-even" exchange rates that make exporters competitive. The competitiveness buffer of Czech firms is somewhat smaller but still substantial."

Economists said that should temper, although not eliminate completely, concerns of a steep slowdown at the start of the year. Poland's government expects growth to slow from a roaring 4.3 percent in 2011 to around 2.5 percent this year.

The Czechs and Hungarians expect stagnation, or even small contractions, as their governments clamp down on government spending to cut budget deficits in moves that have put already cautious consumers on the defensive.

But recent consumer surveys in Germany have provided rays of hope, and PMIs indicating the euro zone will not contract in the first quarter may provide relief for the countries that are a key link the supply chain feeding the currency's bloc's export powerhouse Germany.

Manufacturing around the region, while facing weak demand, continues to show anecdotal evidence of future growth potential, particularly in an automotive sector that dominates exports throughout the region with millions of cars produced per year.

On Wednesday, Volkswagen announced it would add a third production shift at its plant in Slovakia - a euro zone country sandwiched between Poland, the Czech Republic, and Hungary - in April to boost output to 400,000 vehicles a year.

The Czech Automotive Industry said last month that car production would rise this year after an 11.5 jump in 2011. In Hungary, Volkswagen unit Audi is planning to hire 2,100 new workers by 2013 to boost production at a plant there.