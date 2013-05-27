BERLIN May 27 China needs average annual
economic growth of 7 percent to reach its goal of doubling per
capita gross national product by 2020, Premier Li Keqiang said
on Monday during a visit to Berlin.
Speaking after talks with German Economy Minister Philipp
Roesler, Li also described China's 7.7 percent economic growth
notched up in the first quarter of this year as "appropriate".
Some recent data have suggested the world's second largest
economy is losing momentum and economists say it may miss its
2013 growth target of 7.5 percent.