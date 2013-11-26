BOGOTA Nov 26 Colombia's tax revenue for 2013
will come in almost 2 trillion pesos ($1.04 billion) below the
government's target but the country will meet its fiscal deficit
goal of 2.4 percent, the finance minister said on Tuesday.
Tax receipts for 2013 will total 100.4 trillion pesos ($52.1
billion), Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said, below the
102.3 trillion ($53.1 billion) target the government set in
June.
"We always set ambitious goals to keep tax authorities
motivated to maximize their results, but the important thing is
the actual revenue," Cardenas told reporters. He did not say how
the government would make up for the revenue shortfall.
"The most significant of all is that this revenue will allow
us to meet our fiscal deficit goal," he said.
The government has set a fiscal deficit goal of 2.4 percent
of GDP for 2013.
Cardenas said that 2013 tax collection up to November 22
increased 6.2 percent from the same period a year earlier, to 94
trillion pesos ($48.8 billion) from 88.5 trillion pesos ($45.9
billion).
"We are very satisfied with tax revenue growth," said
Cardenas.