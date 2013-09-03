* Switzerland must resist temptation to protect banking
* U.S. innovation reverses four-year downward trend
* Chad, Guinea, Burundi bottom of World Economic Forum list
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, Sept 4 Switzerland has kept its title as
the world's most competitive economy for the fifth year running,
though it needs to resist any temptation to protect its core
banking sector if it wants to stay top, the World Economic Forum
said on Wednesday.
The Geneva-based body, most famous for gathering politicians
and billionaires at an annual shindig in the Alpine resort of
Davos, said the same economies made the top 10 as last year, but
in a different order.
Singapore and Finland remained in second and third place
respectively in the Forum's annual Global Competitiveness
Report.
Germany, the United States, Hong Kong and Japan all edged up
while Sweden, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom all slipped
by two or three notches.
The United States' flair for innovation helped it reverse a
four-year downward trend, although serious concerns remained
over its macroeconomic stability, the Forum said, ranking it 117
out of 148 countries in that category.
The Forum bases its assessment on a dozen drivers of
competitiveness, including institutions, infrastructure, health
and education, market size and the macroeconomic environment.
The report also factors in a survey among business leaders,
assessing the government's efficiency and transparency.
Switzerland scored well across the board, but the report
said it needed to guard against complacency.
"Its banking sector is ... under scrutiny, and this
traditional economic engine is necessarily undergoing great
change," the report said.
"In the future, it will be important for the country to
continue to build on its competitive strengths and resist over
regulation and protectionism," it added.
Switzerland has been hit hard by a global crackdown on tax
havens, succumbing to pressure from the EU and the United States
to give up a centuries-old tradition of banking secrecy.
While most of the top 40 remained relatively static, South
Korea slid six places to 25th, weakened by its poorly
functioning financial market, quality of its institutions and
extremely rigid labour market, said the report.
China remained in 29th place and again led the BRICS pack,
while Indonesia climbed 12 places to 38th, helped by a 17-place
jump in infrastructure and other advances.
"After years of neglect, Indonesia has been boosting
infrastructure spending to upgrade roads, ports, water
facilities, and power plants, and our results suggest that these
improvements have started to bear fruit," the report said.
It also made a big improvement in labour market efficiency,
but was let down by bribery, security and a worsening health
picture.
India slipped one position to 60th while Russia edged up
three spots to 64th, helped by an improving macroeconomic
environment.
There was also little change at the bottom of the list. The
overall wooden spoon went to Chad, just behind Guinea and last
year's loser Burundi.
The report defines competitiveness as "the set of
institutions, policies, and factors that determine the level of
productivity of a country".
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Andrew Heavens)