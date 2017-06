NICOSIA, June 7 Cyprus can expect to see a 1.1 percent contraction in its output this year, the island's Central Bank said on Thursday in a sharply downward revision of earlier estimates of stagnant growth this year.

The writedown of Greek sovereign debt and its impact on the island's banking system, a massive munitions blast which destroyed the island's largest power station last year and the debt crisis in the euro zone was having an impact, the Bank said in a bi-annual survey.