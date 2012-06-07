* Island's economy hit by Greek writedown

* CBank sees 2012 contraction of 1.1 percent

* Friday's Q1 GDP data expected to show economy in recession

NICOSIA, June 7 The Cypriot economy will likely contract by a 1.1 percent this year, its central bank said on Thursday as it sharply cut an earlier estimates of zero growth.

Greece's sovereign debt writedown and its impact on the island's banking system, a massive munitions blast that destroyed its largest power station last year and the debt crisis in the euro zone were all weighing on growth, the bank said in a bi-annual survey.

Cyprus is due to issue final first-quarter GDP figures on Friday. Estimates issued on May 15 reaffirmed the island was stuck in a recession, with a 0.3 percent contraction in the first quarter.

The euro zone's third smallest economy has struggled to keep its head above water since its exclusion from international capital markets a year ago, while the Greek writedown saddled its two largest banks with massive losses.

With restricted sources of funding, speculation is growing the island may be forced to seek external aid as early as this month to help the recapitalisation of lender Cyprus Popular .

The bank needs 1.8 billion euros - an estimated 10 percent of GDP - to meet regulatory requirements on capital adequacy by June 30.

In its staff projections, the central bank said the economy was expected to show modest growth of 0.4 percent in 2013, also adjusted down from a December forecast of 1.3 percent.

Consumer confidence was also dented by the possibility Cyprus could require a bailout, speculated measures for fiscal consolidation and a rise in unemployment, the bank said.