* Island's economy hit by Greek writedown
* CBank sees 2012 contraction of 1.1 percent
* Friday's Q1 GDP data expected to show economy in recession
NICOSIA, June 7 The Cypriot economy will likely
contract by a 1.1 percent this year, its central bank said on
Thursday as it sharply cut an earlier estimates of zero growth.
Greece's sovereign debt writedown and its impact on the
island's banking system, a massive munitions blast that
destroyed its largest power station last year and the debt
crisis in the euro zone were all weighing on growth, the bank
said in a bi-annual survey.
Cyprus is due to issue final first-quarter GDP figures on
Friday. Estimates issued on May 15 reaffirmed the island was
stuck in a recession, with a 0.3 percent contraction in the
first quarter.
The euro zone's third smallest economy has struggled to keep
its head above water since its exclusion from international
capital markets a year ago, while the Greek writedown saddled
its two largest banks with massive losses.
With restricted sources of funding, speculation is growing
the island may be forced to seek external aid as early as this
month to help the recapitalisation of lender Cyprus Popular
.
The bank needs 1.8 billion euros - an estimated 10 percent
of GDP - to meet regulatory requirements on capital adequacy by
June 30.
In its staff projections, the central bank said the economy
was expected to show modest growth of 0.4 percent in 2013, also
adjusted down from a December forecast of 1.3 percent.
Consumer confidence was also dented by the possibility
Cyprus could require a bailout, speculated measures for fiscal
consolidation and a rise in unemployment, the bank said.