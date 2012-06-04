By Steven C. Johnson
NEW YORK, June 4 Gripped by fears that Europe's
debt crisis is driving the world economy into a ditch, companies
are delaying plans to raise capital and canceling deals, while
investors are taking refuge in cash or any other place they
think their money will be safe.
The retreat has been so acute that yields on German two-year
bonds have gone negative, meaning investors have become so wary
of losses elsewhere that they are willing to pay for the
privilege of lending money to the German government. Stocks and
commodities have been hammered.
And with the economic picture dimming in the United States
and major developing economies, including Brazil, India and
China, brave is the major corporation willing to take on new
workers. The pace of hiring in the United States in May was the
slowest in a year.
"What we're seeing is a sharp deterioration in economies
worldwide. It's a very unstable situation. Markets are being
driven by fear, and they're tougher to call than ever," sa id
Gregory Whiteley, who helps manage $35 billion at DoubleLine
Capital in Los Angeles.
The scariest part is this: the tighter people batten down
the hatches, the worse things can get. Slower growth will worsen
government budget deficits as tax revenue dries up in the United
States and Japan, while making it all but impossible for
indebted European countries such as Spain, Ireland or Italy to
grow their way back to health.
If activity slows enough, large swathes of the world could
tumble back into recession less than four years after the
collapse of Lehman Brothers triggered the global financial
crisis and brought many nations to edge of a precipice.
The grim outlook has already toppled a series of European
political leaders in the past two years and is compromising U.S.
President Barack Obama's chances of winning reelection in
November. With the jobless rate soaring in some European
countries, the risk of widespread social unrest has increased.
And this time around, with interest rates in the developed
world pinned down near zero, and stressed budgets leaving less
room or appetite for stimulus spending, there isn't so much that
governments and central banks can do to help.
HIGH STAKES IN EUROPE
Europe tops the list of concerns for now. If Greece leaves
the euro zone after an election set for June 17, many fear it
could spark bank runs in Spain, freeze credit worldwide and
maybe even spell the end for the euro.
Finance officials from the Group of Seven most developed
powers will hold emergency talks on the euro zone debt crisis on
Tuesday, which some analysts see as an attempt to pressure
Germany into supporting European banks and stimulating the
region's economy.
"The top concern is really one word -- contagion," said King
Lip, chief investment officer at Baker Avenue Asset Management
in San Francisco, adding he had cut clients' Europe exposure to
10 percent to 15 percent, about half of typical holdings.
"If something happens in Greece, it could cause a credit
freeze across Europe, and people are concerned that what's going
on in Europe is going to cross the pond."
In most cases, EU officials are working on proposals that
could take months and years to put in place, including Germany's
push for a closer European fiscal union. But those with money --
whether a depositor with a modest account at a Spanish bank or a
giant fund with billions of dollars at stake -- are demanding
action in days.
That is what worries many in the market.
If Greece quits, "the Europeans will have to do
extraordinary things to avoid contagion of the sort that could
knock out Ireland, Spain and Portugal pretty quickly," said
Gabriel de Kock, director of FX research at Morgan Stanley. "If
you make the wrong decisions, you don't get a do-over. And the
Europeans have made a lot of mistakes over the past two years."
COMPANIES SAYING "NO DEAL"
Those fears have blistered stock markets, erasing the Dow
industrials' gains for the year, while European stocks hit
five-month lows, having shed some 15 percent from their March
peak, and Hong Kong stocks on Monday fell to their lowest level
of 2012.
Another troubling sign: commodity prices have plunged,
signaling real concerns about the strength of demand from
manufacturers and construction companies in China and elsewhere.
Brent July crude oil touched a 16-month low of $95.63 a barrel
on Monday after dropping more than $30 from its post-2008 peak
of $128.40 at the beginning of March.
Meanwhile, copper, which is used in many industrial and
building products, has touched low for this year.
Instead, investors have poured money into debt issued by the
most credit-worthy governments, including the United States,
Germany and Britain. That drove the yield on benchmark 10-year
U.S. Treasuries to record lows beneath 1.50 percent at the end
of last week.
That is a problem for some small nations, such as
Switzerland and Denmark, as the flood of money has lifted the
value of their currencies to a point where they fear their
exports will become uncompetitive.
Elsewhere, companies far beyond Europe's borders are
delaying deals. On Monday, Australia's Brambles Ltd,
the world's biggest pallet supplier, scrapped the sale of its
information management business because of low offers. At least
five large Asian initial public offers of shares were postponed
or pulled last week, including the $3 billion Singapore listing
of motor sport racing company Formula One.
"Financing markets have certainly choked up over the last
few weeks," said a senior private equity executive in N ew York.
"The Europe thing is scaring people. I don't see that folks see
what the end game is here, and until that settles down a little
bit, it's going to be very, very tough out there."
Added another senior Wall Street deal maker: "It takes so
little anymore to give people pause that when you combine
JPMorgan, Spain and Greece, the Facebook IPO, and the U.S.
economy (going) down, the Chinese economy (going) down ... it's
a lot of red."
Small hedge funds are increasingly throwing in the towel in
Asia as they struggle to attract money from risk-wary investors.
The latest to quit is former Lehman Brothers trader Allan
Bedwick, who is shutting his $120 million Asia-based fund after
giving it a two-and-half-year run, fund documents obtained by
Reuters showed.
Raising money has also grown tougher for global companies,
with equity, bond and loan markets becoming prohibitively
expensive for all but the highest-quality corporate borrowers.
According to IFR data, volume in the U.S. investment grade
bond market has dwindled from $284.8 billion in the first
quarter to just $118.7 billion in April and May.
If things get worse, emerging markets in particular will be
most affected, as they were following Lehman's 2008 demise.
Georgia's state railways monopoly and Russian real estate
investor O1 Properties pulled planned London listings, blaming
market uncertainty over Greece that had deterred investors from
sinking money into IPOs and emerging markets.
Globally, money raised from stock market flotations so far
this year is down 46 percent from the same period in 2011,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
"FRAGILE SENSE OF CONFIDENCE"
Against such a backdrop, it's little surprise that U.S.
companies have grown skittish about adding new workers. The U.S.
economy created just 69,000 new jobs in May, its worst showing
in a year, while the jobless rate rose.
The biggest U.S. phone company by revenue, AT&T, is
not seeing many jobs being created by either its big or its
small corporate clients. "We are not seeing any hiring in the
upper end of business in the U.S.," said CEO Randall Stephenson
at an investor conference in New York on Friday. "People aren't
hiring a lot in the U.S," he said.
Even with its rate of growth slowing to 1.9 percent in the
first quarter, the U.S. economy is more robust than many in
Europe that are on the verge of or already in recession.
Some say that means there's still hope.
"Every time I speak to other CEOs, who don't necessarily
make cars, there's no indication of the fact that the economy
here in the United States is at all coming to a grinding halt,"
said Sergio Marchionne, head of No. 3 U.S. automaker Chrysler
Group LLC.
But the outlook for hiring still looks gloomy. Anxiety about
the upcoming U.S. elections is another reason, particularly
since tax increases and spending cuts planned for next year
could send the U.S. economy into recession unless politicians
pull back from what markets have termed the "fiscal cliff."
"It's nervousness about the election and regulation and
taxes," said Scot Melland, CEO of Dice Holdings Inc,
which runs websites that recruit technology and finance workers.
"It's uncertainty about what the business environment is going
to be like."
CENTRAL BANKS TO THE RESCUE?
In the past few years, central banks have come to the rescue
when markets were turning downward - first by slashing interest
rates to record lows and then by flooding the financial system
with money.
But it's not clear they can stage a repeat performance. The
European Central Bank briefly stabilized markets earlier this
year by offering more than 1 trillion euros in cheap loans to
European banks, but is not likely to take new steps this week.
Investors are starting to expect the U.S. Federal Reserve,
which has already pumped more than $2 trillion into the
financial system through purchases of government and mortgage
bonds, to do more when it meets later in June.
But not everyone thinks throwing more money at the problem
will do much good.
"The Fed is always saying it has a range of tools at its
disposal, but the fact is, they don't have too many," said
DoubleLine Capital's Whiteley. "It can buy bonds, but that's
about it. And it's not clear to me that's going to have much
impact on the economy."
That has left some investors hoping China can save the day
with a repeat of 2009's 4 trillion yuan stimulus package.
They may be in for a surprise.
With the Chinese economy slowing, some economists fear
Beijing can ill afford to run up more debt.
"Not only is the policy room smaller, but the incentives for
the government to produce a large stimulus package are smaller,"
said Qinwei Wang, a China economist at Capital Economics in
London.
Perhaps the best indication of how worried people are rests
with veteran investors like Donald Gimbel, a senior managing
director at New York-based Carret Asset Management.
Concern about Europe has prompted him to spend the first
five months of the year increasing the cash position of the
firm's $1.6 billion under management, taking it from 2 percent
to about 15 percent by May - the highest since 2008.
In the past, Gimbel, 70, said that he would have started
using all that cash to scoop up potential bargains in equity
markets. But this time, he said he was prepared to wait for
solid evidence of progress in Europe before coming off the
sidelines.
"I'm more patient now than I was 20 years ago," he said. "If
you try to catch a falling knife, the only thing that happens is
you get blood on your hands."