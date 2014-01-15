* Hungary's Balog says tapering impact still an open issue
* Croatian central banker sees no current impact on policy
* Czech central banker calls tapering a "non-issue"
By Michael Shields and Georgina Prodhan
VIENNA, Jan 15 Emerging European countries are
casting a wary eye on capital flows as the United States starts
to unwind stimulus but see no urgent need to adjust monetary
policy, central bankers from the region said on Wednesday.
Expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin to
scale back - or "taper" - extraordinary economic stimulus first
hit markets in May, prompting many investors to pull funds out
of emerging markets seen as risky.
Financial markets have since calmed somewhat even as the Fed
decided to trim $10 billion from its monthly $85 billion bond
buying, but that may prove just a temporary lull for countries
with large current-account or budget deficits.
"Fed tapering is a story which we analysed I think every
week in the last year. It's still an open issue," Adam Balog,
deputy governor of Hungary's central bank, told a Euromoney
conference on central and eastern Europe.
"One thing I would emphasise is it doesn't mean tightening
monetary policy, it means less loosening (of) monetary policy.
And it does not mean a higher interest rate arena for us."
The National Bank of Hungary has cut its base rate to 3
percent from 7 percent since August 2012 to boost growth. The
country's large debt leaves it exposed to potential turmoil,
Balog acknowledged, but he also cited its stable economic
indicators and currency.
Christian Popa, Romania's deputy central bank governor, said
the initial panic-like exodus of funds from many emerging
markets last year had now given way to something healthier.
"(Investors) are now discriminating between (these
countries) on the basis of fundamentals," he told the
conference, noting those with large external or fiscal deficits
or with no track record of delivering structural reforms were
vulnerable.
Romania's financial backstop with the International Monetary
Fund (IMF) and European Union provided some shelter, as did its
ability to chop current-account and budget deficits, he said.
But still, he added: "Any kind of tapering or tightening ...
will have an impact on Romania. It is very difficult to predict
what that impact will be because it will have an impact on
everybody."
Croatian central bank Governor Boris Vujcic agreed that the
jury was still out on tapering's impact. "We can only say at the
moment there are no significant effects that ... influence our
policy or our situation."
CZECHS SANGUINE
Aasim Husain, deputy head of the IMF's European department,
told Reuters this week that countries like Turkey, Ukraine and
Serbia with big external deficits were at risk, as were those
with large financing needs including Hungary and Croatia.
Apart from Turkey, economies in the region have so far
weathered concerns about reduced U.S. stimulus much better than
emerging Asia.
Turkey, like India and Indonesia, has been a target because
of its high current account deficit, but its central bank deputy
governor on Tuesday played down the potential impact, saying
most of the damage was done back in May.
But the Turkish lira weakened again on Wednesday as
investors continued to worry about tapering effects as well as a
government corruption scandal, putting further pressure on the
central bank to hike interest rates.
Bank of Lithuania Governor Vitas Vasiliauskas said tapering
could have an indirect impact by pushing up the dollar against
the euro, making global energy prices, which are
dollar-denominated, more expensive.
"But if we compare international prices for oil, for gas,
and even if we (keep) in mind possible changes of the prices in
the future, I don't see any big influence," even for several
years into the future.
Czech National Bank board member Lubomir Lizal was the most
sanguine of the central bankers at a panel discussion, thanks to
a banking system awash with excess liquidity thanks to its
tradition of having relatively high levels of deposits.
"For us it's almost a non-issue in terms of the direct
effect," he said.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)