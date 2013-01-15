VIENNA Jan 15 Serbia is looking at 7-year and
10-year euro-denominated bond issues, both worth $1 billion,
this year and could tap the Russian debt market with a $250
million bond issue, Finance Minister Mladjan Dinkic said on
Tuesday.
Dinkic, speaking on the sideline of a Euromoney conference
in Vienna, said he hoped to conclude work on a $1 billion direct
government loan from Russia in the first quarter and receive the
first tranche in the second quarter.
He said the country would not seek a loan from the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) and planned to hold talks with
the IMF in the next few months about precautionary lending
arrangements.
(Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by Michael Shields)