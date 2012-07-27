July 27 A spokeswoman for the European Central
Bank said on Friday it was usual practice for ECB President
Mario Draghi to meet with governing council members.
The spokeswoman declined further comment.
U.S. stocks rallied on Friday after a Bloomberg report said
that Draghi would meet with Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann
to discuss several measures, including bond purchases, to help
the euro zone.
Financial market hopes for ECB help have been high since
Draghi said on Thursday the central bank would do whatever it
takes to preserve the euro.
Draghi's proposal involves letting Europe's rescue funds buy
government bonds on the primary market to supplement ECB
purchases on the secondary market. Further ECB interest rate
cuts and long-term loans to banks are also being discussed,
Bloomberg reported.
Securing the agreement of the Bundesbank, which has been
openly skeptical about the wisdom of massive bond purchases,
would likely make it easier for the ECB to rein in soaring
Spanish and Italian yields.
A Bundesbank spokesman said such meetings were "not
unusual," adding, "they take place if there is something that
needs to be discussed."
The euro soared to a session high of $1.2389 on the report
but has since given back most of those gains. The S&P 500 hit
its highest level since May 4 and the Dow industrials rose above
13,000.
Yields on Spanish and Italian government bonds fell on
Friday in hopes of ECB action..
Earlier this week, before Draghi's comments, Spanish yields
rose above 7 percent to their highest level since the euro was
introduced amid market fears that the indebted country might
require an emergency bailout.