FRANKFURT Nov 8 The European Central Bank
expects the euro zone economy to remain poor, ECB President
Mario Draghi said after the bank left interest rates unchanged
on Thursday.
"Economic activity in the euro area is expected to remain
weak," Draghi told his regular monthly news conference after the
ECB held its main interest rate at 0.75 percent.
He noted that recent economic surveys did not signal any
improvement heading to the end of the year.
Highlighting weakness in the economy, German business
confidence fell last month to its lowest since February 2010 and
euro zone manufacturing shrank for the 15th month running
Draghi reiterated the ECB's view that inflation, which eased
to an estimated 2.5 percent in October, would fall below 2
percent next year. The central bank targets inflation of close
to but below 2 percent.