* Construction sector to drive growth next year

* Central bank lowered 2012 growth forecast to 4.8 pct

By Jose Llangari

QUITO, Aug 28 Ecuador's economy is expected to grow by more than 4 percent in 2013, driven by growth in the construction sector, Finance Minister Patricio Rivera told Reuters on Tuesday.

High oil revenues and increased tax collection have allowed Ecuador to ramp up government spending on roads, hospitals and schools in recent years, which has fueled economic growth.

"This and next year we'll be above the average for Latin America ... which is at around 4 percent, according to several forecasts," Rivera told Reuters in the sidelines of a meeting with business leaders in Quito.

High government spending will continue being the key to economic growth next year, Rivera said. "The construction sector is being fueled by the government's economic program."

Ecuador's central bank last month lowered its 2012 forecast to 4.8 percent, from 5.4 percent previously. The bank did not give a reason for the cut, but the government has warned that Ecuador's economy could suffer if oil prices were to fall.

Ecuador's economy expanded 7.8 percent in 2011, more than double the 2010 growth rate of 3.6 percent and a paltry 0.4 percent in 2009.

In the first three months of the year the OPEC-member nation posted its lowest quarter-on-quarter growth rate since the first quarter of 2010. The economy grew by 0.7 percent in the quarter versus the last quarter of 2011.

Central bank data showed that crude oil exports decreased 0.6 percent in value in the first quarter versus the last three months of 2011, but prices paid for Ecuadorean oil have picked up in recent weeks.

The government of leftist President Rafael Correa has vowed to continue spending heavily in the months leading to a presidential election scheduled for February 2013.

Correa is expected to run for re-election but has yet to make an official announcement. Last week he said the decision depends on his family and the ruling Alianza Pais political coalition.

The country's healthy economy led Standard & Poor's to upgrade Ecuador's long-term sovereign debt rating to B from B-minus in early June.