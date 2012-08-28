* Construction sector to drive growth next year
* Central bank lowered 2012 growth forecast to 4.8 pct
By Jose Llangari
QUITO, Aug 28 Ecuador's economy is expected to
grow by more than 4 percent in 2013, driven by growth in the
construction sector, Finance Minister Patricio Rivera told
Reuters on Tuesday.
High oil revenues and increased tax collection have allowed
Ecuador to ramp up government spending on roads, hospitals and
schools in recent years, which has fueled economic growth.
"This and next year we'll be above the average for Latin
America ... which is at around 4 percent, according to several
forecasts," Rivera told Reuters in the sidelines of a meeting
with business leaders in Quito.
High government spending will continue being the key to
economic growth next year, Rivera said. "The construction sector
is being fueled by the government's economic program."
Ecuador's central bank last month lowered its 2012 forecast
to 4.8 percent, from 5.4 percent previously. The bank did not
give a reason for the cut, but the government has warned that
Ecuador's economy could suffer if oil prices were to fall.
Ecuador's economy expanded 7.8 percent in 2011, more than
double the 2010 growth rate of 3.6 percent and a paltry 0.4
percent in 2009.
In the first three months of the year the OPEC-member nation
posted its lowest quarter-on-quarter growth rate since the
first quarter of 2010. The economy grew by 0.7 percent in the
quarter versus the last quarter of 2011.
Central bank data showed that crude oil exports decreased
0.6 percent in value in the first quarter versus the last three
months of 2011, but prices paid for Ecuadorean oil have picked
up in recent weeks.
The government of leftist President Rafael Correa has vowed
to continue spending heavily in the months leading to a
presidential election scheduled for February 2013.
Correa is expected to run for re-election but has yet to
make an official announcement. Last week he said the decision
depends on his family and the ruling Alianza Pais political
coalition.
The country's healthy economy led Standard & Poor's to
upgrade Ecuador's long-term sovereign debt rating to B from
B-minus in early June.