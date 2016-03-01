VIENNA, March 1 The business climate in central and eastern Europe stagnated in the three months to October/November, according to the OeKB CEE Business Climate index released on Tuesday. Investors were markedly more negative about the climate Russia as Moscow's standoff with the West over the conflict in eastern Ukraine and Syria continued to weigh overall. Still, investors looked more favourably on the business climate in Croatia, Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina. CEE REGION I/2016 IV/2015 III/2015 II/2015 I/2015 IV/2014 III/2014 (Survey conducted*) (JAN/FEB) (OCT/NOV) (JUL/AUG) (APR/MAY) (JAN/FEB) (OCT/NOV) (JUL/AUG) ECONOMIC OUTLOOK 16 16 18 14 2 5 15 CURRENT BUSINESS SITUATION 22 21 23 23 19 20 25 BUSINESS EXPECTATIONS 21 21 23 19 12 10 16 BUSINESS CLIMATE 21 21 23 21 15 15 20 INVESTMENT STOCKS 11 6 7 7 5 5 6 (*balances in percentage points) INDEX (2007=100) CURRENT BUSINESS SITUATION 84 83.6 84.4 84.4 83 83.2 85.1 BUSINESS EXPECTATIONS 86 86 86.8 85.2 82 81.7 84 BUSINESS CLIMATE 84.9 84.9 85.7 84.9 83 82.6 84.5 BUSINESS CLIMATE (COUNTRY) I/2016 IV/2015 III/2015 II/2015 I/2015 IV/2014 II/2014 POLAND 30 40 42 45 36 32 40 CZECH REPUBLIC 34 31 38 38 30 28 34 ROMANIA 33 30 31 31 30 22 23 SLOVAKIA 27 28 29 29 26 25 26 SLOVENIA 24 18 25 25 20 13 21 HUNGARY 25 28 28 24 20 15 22 BULGARIA 19 24 22 21 18 4 12 BOSNIA HERZEGOVINA 27 19 20 19 22 14 10 SERBIA 28 18 16 19 10 14 11 CROATIA 18 12 13 9 5 13 12 RUSSIA -25 -12 -5 -13 -31 -11 24 UKRAINE -19 -19 -29 -37 -43 -41 -27 NOTE - Surveyed companies have three options to answer: positive, neutral or negative. The index shows the balance of positive answers minus negative answers. A value above zero signals more positive than negative answers, a value below zero more negative than positive answers. The OeKB Central European Business Climate Index is based on quarterly surveys conducted over two months of around 400 international companies with regional headquarters in Austria that manage 1,500 affiliate companies in 21 countries in central and Eastern Europe. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)