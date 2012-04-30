MADRID, April 30 The European Union is working
on a plan to pump 200 billion euros ($265.19 billion) in
investment into infrastructure, green energy and high
technology, Spanish daily El Pais said on Sunday, quoting
unnamed European sources.
The daily said the plan was due to be unveiled at an EU
summit in June along with options to finance it ranging from
recapitalising the European Investment Bank to issuing
eurobonds, investment vehicles or setting up a European
infrastructure agency.
"If the markets allow no leeway, then we need to fall back
on imagination to return to growth policies. Institutional
investors want attractive options to be presented to them, and
with the EU stamp all this money would be channelled into
European projects," El Pais quoted an EU source as saying.
El Pais said one option was to ask member states to
contribute 10 billion euros in order to recapitalise the EIB,
which would boost its lending capacity by 60 billion euros,
which would in turn pave the way for 180 billion in investments.
Another alternative described in the paper was using 12
billion euros left over from the European Financial Stability
Mechanism (EFSM) - after bailing out Greece, Ireland and
Portugal - as leverage to raise up to 200 billion euros from the
private sector.
The 12 billion euro remainder could also be used as "hybrid
capital" for the EIB to back public-private partnerships in
infrastructure spending financed by project bonds, the paper
added.