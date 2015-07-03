* June final euro zone composite PMI 54.2, more than 4-year
high
* Euro zone firms still cutting prices
* British service firms grow much faster than expected
By Jonathan Cable
LONDON, July 3 Europe's vast service industry
expanded faster than initially thought last month, surveys
showed on Friday, speeding ahead despite warning signs that
Greece might crash out of the euro zone.
Firms across the currency union enjoyed a better June than
predicted by a preliminary reading, growing at a four-year
record pace, while British firms ramped up activity more than
anyone in a Reuters poll had forecast.
"While the economic situation is actually progressing and
seems to be fairly stable you can't help thinking that there
could be a significant reversal in the months ahead if things
start to unravel," said Stephen Webster at 4CAST.
"People are trying to look through the Greek situation and
put a positive spin on things but there are massive
uncertainties out there. You have to treat the survey data with
a bit of suspicion."
It has been an eventful week for Greece: it closed its
banks, introduced capital controls and became the first
developed country to default on an International Monetary Fund
loan.
Negotiations with creditors over a reforms-for-cash deal are
at a standstill and a referendum on Sunday whose result looks
too close to call could determine the country's future in
Europe.
Concerns over the 1.6 billion-euro repayment to the IMF that
Athens missed on Tuesday heightened fears Greece would be forced
to abandon the euro and kept euro zone manufacturing activity in
check last month.
But the final composite PMI for June, which combines
manufacturing and services activity and is seen as a good
measure of growth, came in at 54.2, just above a preliminary
54.1 and well ahead of May's 53.6.
That was its highest reading since May 2011 and the index
has now been above the 50 mark that separates growth from
contraction for two years.
Suggesting low inflation and the European Central Bank's
1-trillion-euro bond-buying programme were boosting spending
among consumers and businesses, the bloc's dominant service
sector ramped up activity at the fastest rate since mid-2011.
Retail sales also benefited in May, rising faster than
thought.
But markets were little moved after Friday's data as they
instead wait for the referendum outcome.
BUOYANT BRITAIN
Britain's private-sector services also grew more than
expected last month, suggesting the economic recovery picked up
going into the second half of the year.
The Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI rose by 2 points in June to
58.5, topping all forecasts in a Reuters poll whose median
suggested a more modest climb to 57.4.
"This leaves the weaker May outturn looking like an outlier,
and keeps the PMI running close to its recent average," said
Allan Monks at JPMorgan.
"That average is well above historical norms and sends two
messages: firstly that services activity remains resilient, and
outweighs disappointments from the manufacturing sector; second,
that momentum remained strong right through to the end of Q2."
Markit said the PMIs point to second quarter economic growth
of 0.4 percent in the euro zone and 0.5 percent in Britain. A
Reuters poll last month had respective 0.4 and 0.7 percent
predictions.
However, the data firm warned Britain's recovery looks
increasingly unbalanced. Growth in British manufacturing
declined to its lowest in more than two years last month,
according to a survey on Wednesday.
Chris Williamson, chief economist at Markit, said the
services PMI data made it more likely the Bank of England would
want to raise interest rates later this year,
However, policymakers might also want to see signs of a
sustainable upturn in pay growth before making a move.
Economists in a Reuters poll last week said the BoE would
wait until early next year before acting, despite also saying
wages would rise faster in 2015 than it thinks.
(Additional reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by John
Stonestreet)