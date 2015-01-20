(Adds quotes, writes through)
By Jamie McGeever and Francesco Canepa
LONDON Jan 20 The European economy is "on the
brink of deflating" and urgently needs more stimulus,
particularly from the continent's largest economy Germany,
former U.S Treasury secretary Larry Summers said on Tuesday.
Summers also said central bank bond buying, known as
quantitative easing, would be welcome and certainly better than
no action at all.
He added, however, that there is a limit to how much that
would achieve in stimulating growth and that further measures,
such as fiscal stimulus and sovereign debt forgiveness, would be
needed.
"Europe is not growing and is on the brink of deflating,"
Summers told an audience at the London School of Economics. He
was on his way to the World Economic Forum's meeting in Davos,
Switzerland later in the week.
"Is it too much to ask that Germany take a forward-looking
view of a common European destiny in thinking about
macroeconomic policy ... rather than a retaining a
green-eyeshade accounting mentality?"
The European Central Bank is widely expected to unveil a
sovereign bond-buying programme at a policy meeting on Thursday
in a bid to ward off deflation and kick-start growth.
Summers said policymakers, faced with a "chronic" global
excess in savings that has driven interest rates around the
world to their lowest level ever, should change philosophy.
"We need to move beyond the Calvinist idea that more savings
is always good and borrowing is bad because what we have right
now ... is a chronic excess of saving and at least judging by
the market evidence it's likely to be with us for some time to
come," Summers said.
