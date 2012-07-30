* Morale weakens for fourth straight month in July
* Economic sentiment falls in Germany, France, Spain
BRUSSELS, July 30 Economic sentiment in the euro
zone fell again in July as the bloc's economy deepened its slump
and factory managers and businesses became more pessimistic,
with talk of a possible Greek exit of the single currency likely
in the forefront of their minds.
A worsening mood across all sectors, including the dominant
services sector, dragged down the European Commission's
sentiment index to 87.9 points in July from 89.9 in June, data
showed on Monday. Business sentiment fell for the fifth straight
month.
Economists polled by Reuters expected a decline in economic
sentiment to 88.7 points in the monthly survey of the 17
countries using the euro.
Europe's 2-1/2 year debt crisis has eaten away at fragile
confidence that was badly damaged by the 2008/2009 financial
crisis and is now suffering from concerns that indebted Greece
may leave the euro and that Spain and Italy may need bailouts
that the bloc can barely afford.
After the euro zone's economy stagnated in the first quarter
and probably contracted in the second, the sentiment data points
to a further contraction in the third quarter. For all of 2012,
the economy is expected to contract 0.3 percent, the
International Monetary Fund forecasts.
In a sign that the impact of the crisis is being felt across
the bloc and not just in the indebted Mediterranean, morale
dropped sharply in Germany, the bloc's biggest economy and
largest contributor to the region's financial bailout funds, and
also in France, the euro zone's other major economy.
Confidence in the manufacturing sector, crucial to the euro
zone's still relatively healthy export industry, continued its
downward trend that started in March as production expectations
fell and managers worried about their order books.
The lack of demand at home, underscored by a 35-month low in
consumer confidence in July, was highlighted earlier this month
by French automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen's decision to
cut 8,000 jobs as it struggles with mounting losses.