PARIS The number of failed companies is expected to rise by 3 percent globally this year, led by Europe, under the weight of an economic slowdown and tighter monetary and budgetary policy, credit insurance company Euler Hermes (ELER.PA) said in a report.

Failures will likely increase by 12 percent in the euro zone, including a 19 percent rise among Mediterranean countries that have been "very weakened by the crisis", Euler Hermes Chief Economist Ludovic Subran said.

Euler Hermes economists expect global gross domestic product growth to slow to 2.7 percent this year from 3 percent in 2011.

The euro zone economy should grow 0.3 percent, down from 1.6 percent last year, while emerging countries such as China and Brazil should see their high growth levels slow or stagnate, according to Euler Hermes.

"Growth is running out of steam in emerging markets and getting bogged down in debt-submerged markets," Subran said. "The euro zone, where demand is depressed and prospects for exports are reduced, is clearly at the epicentre of the crisis."

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by David Holmes)