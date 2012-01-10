PARIS Jan 10 The number of failed
companies is expected to rise by 3 percent globally this year,
led by Europe, under the weight of an economic slowdown and
tighter monetary and budgetary policy, credit insurance company
Euler Hermes said in a report.
Failures will likely increase by 12 percent in the euro
zone, including a 19 percent rise among Mediterranean countries
that have been "very weakened by the crisis", Euler Hermes Chief
Economist Ludovic Subran said.
Euler Hermes economists expect global gross domestic product
growth to slow to 2.7 percent this year from 3 percent in 2011.
The euro zone economy should grow 0.3 percent, down from 1.6
percent last year, while emerging countries such as China and
Brazil should see their high growth levels slow or stagnate,
according to Euler Hermes.
"Growth is running out of steam in emerging markets and
getting bogged down in debt-submerged markets," Subran said.
"The euro zone, where demand is depressed and prospects for
exports are reduced, is clearly at the epicentre of the crisis."