PARIS, March 23 The forward guidance issued by
the U.S. Federal Reserve should gradually evolve back to its
"normal" role of communicating the thinking behind policy moves,
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester told a bankers'
conference in Paris on Monday.
"While explicit forward guidance was used as a policy tool
during the recession and earlier in the recovery, in more normal
times, away from the zero lower bound, I believe forward
guidance should be viewed more as a communications device," she
said, according to a text of her speech.
"As such, I would like to see the forward guidance evolve
over time to give more information about the conditions we
systematically assess in calibrating the stance of policy to the
economy's actual progress and anticipated progress toward our
dual-mandate goals," she added.
In a section of the speech titled "Moving from Extraordinary
Back to Ordinary", Mester said the Fed's balance sheet would in
the long run return to a more normal size and composition by
reducing security holdings "in a gradual and predictable way".
"At this point, the FOMC doesn't anticipate selling the
agency mortgage-backed securities on its balance sheet as part
of the normalization process, although it might engage in
limited sales in the longer run to reduce or eliminate residual
holdings," she said of the Fed's policy body, the Federal Open
Market Committee.
