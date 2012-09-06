* Euro zone's GDP shrinks 0.2 pct in April-June period
* Exports grow but services, consumer sectors weak
BRUSSELS, Sept 6 Strong exports limited the euro
zone's economic contraction in the second quarter of this year
despite the falling investment, inventories and private
consumption that underscore the extent of the bloc's sick
economy.
The EU's statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Thursday
its previous estimate that gross domestic product in the 17
countries using the euro fell 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter, to
make for a 0.5 percent year-on-year fall -- a revision from the
previously reported -0.4 percent.
The debt crisis that began in Greece nearly three years ago
has crushed Europe's recovery from the 2008/2009 global
financial crisis, potentially shrinking euro zone output in all
of 2012 and sending the bloc into recession for the second time
in just three years.
Were it not for only stagnation in the first three months of
the year, the euro zone would already be in a technical
recession after a 0.3 percent quarterly contraction in the last
quarter of 2011 as a result of the sovereign debt crisis.
Eurostat said a fall in household consumption subtracted 0.1
percentage point from the final quarterly GDP figure and
shrinking investment and inventories took away 0.2 percentage
points each, compared to the previous three months.
Strong exports, however, added 0.6 percentage point, which
after the negative contribution of imports, left the net result
from trade at a positive 0.2 percentage point.
Most economists see the euro zone's economy, which generates
16 percent of global economic output, shrinking by at least 0.3
percent this year.
Data showing a fall in retail sales in July and a
contraction in the euro zone's service sector in August, both
released on Wednesday, showed the extent of the bloc's economic
weakness and pointed to another contraction in the third quarter
that would put the 17 nations collectively in recession.
Still, recession is already a reality for much of southern
Europe while Germany and France, the bloc's two largest
economies, are starting to feel the impact of the euro zone's
malaise as Spaniards and Italians buy fewer of their products.
Confidence among European consumers fell to a 38-month low
in August, which bodes poorly because just over half of the euro
zone's economy is generated by domestic spending.
Led by France, EU leaders agreed at a summit in June to
inject 120 billion euros ($151 billion) into the European
economy to counterbalance public sector layoffs and cuts in
spending to bring budget deficits down to sustainable levels.
The European Central Bank cut rates to a record low of 0.75
percent in July to cut the cost of borrowing for families and
businesses, but neither the bank's move or the EU's "growth
pact" are likely to overcome the downturn.
Investors are instead focused on a policy meeting later on
Thursday where the ECB is expected to outline new tactics to cut
high borrowing costs for indebted Spain and Italy.