By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Sept 6 Strong exports limited the euro
zone's economic contraction in the second quarter of this year
despite falling investment, inventories and private consumption
that point to output shrinking overall in 2012.
The EU's statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Thursday
that gross domestic product in the 17 countries using the euro
fell 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter. It revised the year-on-year
fall to 0.5 percent from a previously reported 0.4 percent.
The debt crisis that began in Greece nearly three years ago
has crushed Europe's efforts at recovery from the 2008/2009
global financial crisis, probably sending the bloc into
recession for the second time in just three years.
"Weakness is the name of the game," said Joost Beaumont, a
senior economist at ABN AMRO in Amsterdam. "We see another
contraction in the third quarter because domestic demand will be
hit by fiscal consolidation, rising unemployment, tight credit
conditions and the high uncertainty of the euro zone crisis."
The euro zone would already be in a technical recession,
were it not for flat output in the first three months of the
year, after a 0.3 percent quarterly contraction in the last
quarter of 2011.
Eurostat said a fall in household consumption subtracted 0.1
percentage point from the final quarterly GDP figure and
shrinking investment and inventories took away 0.2 percentage
points each, compared with the previous three months.
Strong exports, however, added 0.6 percentage point which,
after the negative contribution of imports, left the net result
from trade at a positive 0.2 percentage point.
With the Chinese economy slowing and the U.S. economy
struggling to build a solid recovery, the euro zone cannot rely
on exports to pull it out of the downturn, however.
"Leading indicators continue to point, in broad terms, to
more of the same in the third quarter, though with a risk of the
external sector softening in line with recent evidence of
weakness in manufacturing activity globally," Ken Wattret, a
euro zone economist at BNP Paribas, wrote in a note to clients.
Most economists see the euro zone, which generates 16
percent of global economic output, shrinking by at least 0.3
percent this year. A recovery may only come in mid-2013.
In its latest assessment, the Paris-based organisation for
Economic Cooperation and Development said on Thursday that
Europe's problems were also "dampening global confidence,
weakening trade and employment and slowing economic growth".
NO SUPPORT FROM SHOPPERS
The euro zone's biggest hurdle is that Europeans' ability to
spend and drive a recovery has been devastated by government lay
offs, budget cuts, record joblessness and stubbornly high
inflation pushed up by world oil prices.
Data showing a fall in retail sales in July and a
contraction in the euro zone's service sector in August, both
released on Wednesday, showed the extent of the weakness.
Recession is already a reality for much of southern Europe
while Germany and France, the bloc's two largest economies, are
starting to feel the malaise as Spaniards and Italians buy fewer
of their products.
GDP contracted in Belgium and Finland and stagnated in
France, as the problems of the indebted Mediterranean weigh.
"The core is no longer immune to the euro zone crisis," ABN
AMRO's Beaumont said.
Retail sales fell sharply in Germany in July and confidence
among European consumers fell to a 38-month low in August, which
bodes poorly because just over half of the euro zone's economy
is generated by domestic spending.
Led by France, EU leaders agreed at a summit in June to
inject 120 billion euros ($151 billion) into the European
economy to counterbalance public sector layoffs and cuts in
spending to bring budget deficits down to sustainable levels.
The European Central Bank cut interest rates to a record low
of 0.75 percent in July to cut the cost of borrowing for
families and businesses, but neither the bank's move nor the
EU's "growth pact" is likely to overcome the downturn.
Investors are instead focused on a policy meeting later on
Thursday where the ECB is expected to outline new tactics to cut
high borrowing costs for indebted Spain and Italy.