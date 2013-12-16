FRANKFURT Dec 16 Germany's Bundesbank expects
Europe's largest economy to expand strongly over the next couple
of months, helped by a rebound in manufacturing, such as the
auto industry, and brightening consumer and business sentiment.
It raised concern, however, that planned financial
transactions tax could hurt bank lending.
The Bundesbank raised its growth forecasts for this year and
next earlier in December and said in its monthly report
published on Monday that it expects industrial production, car
manufacturing in specific, to pick up.
"Despite a cautious start to the final quarter (of the
year), it can be expected that the German economy will expand
strongly in the winter half year 2013/2014," it said.
The German economy, which has outpaced euro zone peers
throughout much of the debt crisis, bounced back in the second
quarter of this year, but posted slower albeit solid growth in
the third quarter.
A survey showed on Monday that an upturn among Germany's
export-oriented manufacturers drove a solid expansion in its
private sector in December.
Production at German carmakers, for example, is picking up
thanks to growing demand from the United States and China.
Volkswagen has introduced extra shifts to meet
demand for its seventh-generation Golf hatchback, while Mercedes
has shortened the Christmas break at some plants.
German business morale surged to its strongest in a year and
a half in November, while investor sentiment is at its highest
in four years.
Separately, the Bundesbank raised concern that a planned
financial transaction tax could hurt the repo market - a source
of funding for banks in which a borrower offers collateral,
usually government bonds, as security against a cash loan.
"A foreseeable consequence would be a stronger refinancing
of banks through the Eurosystem. This would not be desirable
from a monetary policy and regulatory point of view," the
Bundesbank said.
(Reporting by Eva Taylor Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)