BERLIN Oct 31 German consumer morale edged down heading into November but stayed close to its highest level in six years, a survey showed on Thursday, suggesting the government can still rely on private consumption to buoy growth as exports are weak.

GfK market research group said its forward-looking consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey of around 2,000 people in Europe's largest economy, edged down to 7.0 going into November from October's six-year high of 7.1.

That was below the consensus forecast for a reading of 7.2 in a Reuters poll of economists. The dip was due to shoppers becoming slightly more pessimistic about their future earnings and therefore slightly less willing to spend their money.

But GfK said the consumer climate remained positive overall and confirmed its prediction that household spending would rise by around 1 percent in real terms this year.

"Increasing employment levels and subsequent rising income are above all responsible for private consumption being and remaining an essential pillar for the economy," GfK said.

The number of people in work has risen above 42 million for the first time since East and West reunified in 1990 and workers have secured strong wage hikes of around 3 percent this year.

Workers' income expectations dropped modestly for a third month in October but remained at a high level. GfK said rising food prices had reduced many consumers' purchasing power and given them the impression that inflation was accelerating again, leaving them more downbeat about their future earnings.

Food prices climbed by 4.1 percent on the year in October but overall annual inflation actually slowed to 1.2 percent, preliminary data showed on Wednesday.

Weaker income expectations reduced consumers' willingness to buy slightly, but GfK said shoppers still thought it was a good time to buy big-ticket items as their employment prospects remain stable and they benefit from rising wages.

"The buying mood among German consumers is unbroken," GfK said, adding that the likelihood of interest rates remaining low for a long time was continuing to encourage shoppers in Germany, traditionally a nation of savers, to splash out and use credit.

The survey showed consumers becoming slightly more optimistic about the German economy - they expect it to continue to stabilise and even gain traction in the coming months.

That contrasts with a survey last week which showed business morale dropping in October, with the fall being most pronounced in the retail sector. A purchasing managers survey has also shown growth in the services sector slowing.

The German economy put in a strong performance during the early years of the euro zone crisis but weakened last year and suffered a subdued start to 2013. While it bounced back in the second quarter, economists generally expect slower, albeit solid, growth for the remainder of this year.

Other recent data has been downbeat, with the private sector growing at its slowest pace in three months, industry orders falling and unemployment rising, though exports and output have increased. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)