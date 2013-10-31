BERLIN, Oct 31 German consumer morale edged down
from a six-year high heading into November, a survey showed on
Thursday, suggesting the government can still rely on private
consumption to buoy growth while exports are weak.
GfK market research group said its forward-looking consumer
sentiment indicator, based on a survey of around 2,000 people in
Europe's largest economy, edged down to 7.0 going into November
from 7.1 in October.
NOV 13 OCT 13 NOV 12
Consumer climate 7.0 7.1 6.0
Consumer climate components OCT 13 SEPT 13 OCT 12
- willingness to buy 44.4 45.0 33.9
- income expectations 32.7 33.7 29.9
- business cycle expectations 11.3 10.7 -15.8
NOTE - The consumer climate indicator forecasts the
development of real private consumption in the following month.
An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth
in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop in
comparison with the same period a year ago.
According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator
corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1 percent in private
consumption.
The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance
between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you
think now is a good time to buy major items?"
The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations
about the development of household finances in the coming 12
months.
The additional business cycle expectations index reflects
the assessment of those questioned of the general economic
situation in the next 12 months.
