BERLIN, Sept 4 German industrial orders rose 4.6
percent in July from the previous month to their highest level
in more than a year, Economy Ministry data showed on Thursday,
helped by a strong increase in contracts for capital goods and
above-average big ticket items.
The reading was way over the Reuters consensus forecast for
a 1.5 percent increase. The data for June was revised up to -2.7
percent from -3.2 percent previously.
"After the uncertainty caused by geopolitical developments
and a weaker economy in the second quarter, the strong rise in
orders is an encouraging signal for the industrial economy,"
said the ministry in a statement.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers)