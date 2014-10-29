* Data shows decline of more than 26 percent on the year
* Germany is Russia's biggest trading partner in EU
BERLIN Oct 29 German exports to Russia fell by
more than 26 percent on the year in August, the sharpest fall
since the financial crisis in 2009, according to data released
on Wednesday which underlines the impact of Russia sanctions on
Europe's biggest economy.
Exports to Russia in August were worth 2.3 billion
euros($2.93 billion), a 26.3 percent drop against the same month
a year earlier, the Statistics Office said. For the
January-August period, exports fell 16.6 percent to 20.3 billion
euros.
Germany is Russia's biggest trading partner in the European
Union but its exports to Russia already shrank 5.2 percent in
2013, after high growth rates from 2010-2012.
Some 6,200 German firms are active in Russia, which helps to
explain why Berlin was initially reluctant to impose sanctions
on Moscow for its annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of
Crimea in March. Germany is now firmly behind EU sanctions.
"The sanctions against Russia are having a stronger impact
on our economy than any other economy in Europe," German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told Bild newspaper in an interview.
However, although Germany was vulnerable to global political
risks including the Ebola epidemic in West Africa and the
Islamic State insurgency in Iraq and Syria, "I don't think the
decline in forecasts mean we are talking about a crisis", he
said.
Declining exports, industry orders and output have prompted
cuts in growth forecasts for the German economy for this year
and next, while business and investor morale have slumped.
Berlin now expects gross domestic product (GDP) to expand by 1.2
percent this year, against an original forecast for 1.8 percent.
Sanctions against Russia have helped push the Russian
economy to the verge of recession. Russia has also implemented
retaliatory sanctions against the European Union.
The German Statistics Office said that in the first eight
months of the year, machinery made up 22.6 percent of total
shipments to Russia, followed by cars and car parts with 19
percent and chemical products with 10 percent.
The sharpest drop in exports for January-August was for
cars, which were down 27.3 percent, followed by machinery, which
dropped 17.2 percent, and chemicals, down 5.9 percent.
($1 = 0.7857 euro)
