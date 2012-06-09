FRANKFURT, June 9 Germans are spending more
money at shopping malls thanks to higher disposable incomes and
inflation fears, the chief executive of mall operator Deutsche
Euroshop told the Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sonntagszeitung.
"We have the impression that the high
(collectively-bargained) wage deals are providing a lift to
shopping. There also might be some people that would rather
spend their money before it's not worth anything any more,"
Claus-Matthias Boege said in an interview with the Sunday
weekly.
Germany is under pressure from other euro zone countries to
tolerate higher inflation and spend more on goods and services
from elsewhere in the bloc to help ease pressures on weaker euro
economies. Its inflation rate was running at 2.1 percent in May
using the EU measure.
Boege added that there was a chance his company could exceed
its targets of a 10 percent gain in both revenue and profits.
"So far we're a tick above our planned targets," Boege said.
Euroshop owns stakes in 19 large shopping malls in Germany,
including the Main-Taunus-Zentrum outside of Frankfurt.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)