MANNHEIM, Germany Aug 12 Anxieties over the
Ukraine crisis and how this might impact future business hit
economic sentiment in Germany, the ZEW think tank said on
Tuesday, as it reported a fall in investor morale to its lowest
level since December 2012.
Conflicts in Gaza and Iraq are remote from Germany, ZEW
economist Frieder Mokinski said, but the Ukraine conflict had an
impact.
"The decline in economic sentiment is likely connected to
the ongoing geopolitical tensions that have affected the German
economy," ZEW said in a statement.
"Since the economy in the Eurozone is not gaining momentum
either, the signs are that economic growth in Germany will be
weaker in 2014 than expected," it added.
