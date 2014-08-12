MANNHEIM, Germany Aug 12 German analyst and
investor morale fell to its lowest level in more than 1-1/2
years in August, a survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting Europe's
largest economy is in for a rough ride in the third quarter.
Mannheim-based think tank ZEW's monthly survey of economic
sentiment fell for an eighth consecutive month to 8.6 in August,
its lowest since December 2012 and missing the consensus
forecast in a Reuters poll for a reading of 18.2.
A separate gauge of current conditions tumbled to 44.3 from
61.8 in July, undershooting the consensus forecast for a reading
of 55.5.
The index was based on a survey of 222 analysts and
investors, and conducted between July 28 and August 11, ZEW
said.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Eva Taylor; Writing by Michelle
Martin; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)