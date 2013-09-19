* More banks, regulators reaching for non-monetary measures
crash that had its roots in a housing bubble, global
policymakers are rapidly increasing the use of targeted lending
curbs to head off destabilising property market booms and busts.
Authorities have introduced a range of non-monetary measures
in the past year to dampen house price inflation and credit
growth so borrowers and lenders alike are shielded somewhat when
interest rates rise from historically low levels.
From Singapore to Sweden, from New Zealand to Switzerland,
precautionary policy activism is gathering momentum.
Britain is debating whether a new housing bubble is
inflating and what should be done about it, while Norway might
become the latest country to require banks to hold more capital
against home loans.
Given the post-mortems conducted into the origins of the
crisis, policymakers are likely to keep rolling out such
'macroprudential measures', according to Richard Fox, a senior
director at Fitch Ratings in London.
"In those countries where you've still got a combination of
rapid credit growth and strong property prices, there's been an
increasing prevalence of these sort of measures," Fox said.
"We haven't seen anything particularly drastic yet, but
we're certainly starting to see central banks trying to be a bit
more innovative."
BIG TOOL KIT
Macroprudential policies aim to reduce the vulnerability of
the financial system as a whole rather than its component parts.
To skim the froth off property prices, measures to reduce
the supply of credit or make it more expensive include limiting
the size of a loan relative to the value of the property and
capping the share of a borrower's income going to service debt.
Other steps are putting a floor under the risk weights
applied to property loans, increasing provisions on housing
loans and limiting banks' exposure to the housing sector.
The evidence is that loan-to-value (LTV) and debt-to-income
(DTI) caps in particular are hitting the mark.
"These measures have been found successful in containing
exuberant mortgage loan growth, speculative real estate
transactions, and house price accelerations during the upswing,"
a new International Monetary Fund working paper concludes.
There has also been an element of self-regulation among
lenders. Whereas in the boom years, home loans of multiples up
to four or five times income were offered in some countries,
those days have gone, at least for now.
By dampening the upswing, loan losses and fire sales are
reduced when the cycle turns down.
A new database compiled by the Bank for International
Settlements that covers 60 countries captures the post-crisis
interest in smoothing the housing credit cycle.
In the 1990s, 85 percent of policy actions fell into the
'monetary' category and 15 percent were 'prudential'. Since
2010, the latter share has jumped to 39 percent.
It was the U.S. subprime mortgage market collapse that
sparked the world financial crisis. There, bank regulators, wary
of upsetting the fragile housing market, are moving cautiously
in fashioning dozens of new rules to prevent reckless
underwriting and other mortgage market abuses.
THE HEADACHE OF CHEAP MONEY
Ultra-low global interest rates have given some open
economies little choice but to resort to macroprudential
measures. Raising borrowing costs to douse property markets
would have sucked in even more speculative capital and pushed up
their exchange rates.
Singapore in June lowered its DTI mortgage cap to 60
percent. Concerned about rising household debt, the central bank
estimated the proportion of vulnerable borrowers could rise to
10-15 percent if mortgage rates - well below 2 percent a year -
were to rise by 3 percentage points.
With house prices at record highs, New Zealand is tightening
LTV ratios rather than raising interest rates. From October, no
more than 10 percent of new home loans can go to mortgages that
exceed 80 percent of a property's value.
In February, Switzerland went much further when it became
the first country to activate a counter-cyclical capital buffer
for banks' domestic mortgages, requiring them to set aside an
extra 1 percentage point of capital for home loans.
Norway's new government is likely to follow suit, with the
extra capital requirement applied to all assets, according to
Erik Bruce, an economist with Nordea in Oslo.
NO MAGIC CURE
Bruce said Norway's plans highlight a difficulty of
macro-prudential policy - getting the timing right.
To contain systemic risks, the policy brakes need to be
applied early before dangers loom. In the case of Norway, homes
are about 40 percent overvalued, the IMF reckons, but property
inflation is already slowing - partly due to earlier loan curbs.
For Bruce, tightening housing credit too rapidly could
crystallise the very risks regulators are trying to avoid.
"To me, it comes a bit late because the market is trying to
slow now, and you could spark a downturn in the housing market,"
he said.
Norway also illustrates how politics inevitably complicate
house lending rules.
A proposal by the Finance Ministry to triple the risk
weights for mortgages would impose a heavy burden on Norway's
many local and regional savings banks, so politicians will tread
carefully, Knut Anton Mork, an economist with Handelsbanken,
said.
The political context will not be lost on the Bank of
England's Financial Policy Committee, Britain's macro-prudential
supervisor, which met on Wednesday.
If a new property bubble is forming, as some politicians
fear, it is due in part to government-subsidised mortgage
lending championed by Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne
to help his Conservative party's 2015 election prospects.
BoE Governor Mark Carney has so far played down worries
about house prices, which rose 3.3 percent nationwide in the
year to July and by nearly 10 percent in London.
Policymakers are conscious that their activism will take
them only so far. After all, Spain's 'dynamic provisioning'
requirements implemented in 2000 to slow credit growth did not
prevent a housing bubble and banking crisis.
"We have to recognise we have a pretty limited experience
with these macroprudential measures. This is really an area
where there is a bit of 'learning by doing' going on," said
Jorgen Elmeskov, deputy chief economist at the Organisation for
Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris.