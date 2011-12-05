A one Euro coin is squeezed by a pair of grips in this photo illustration taken in Athens, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis/Files

LONDON/WASHINGTON Europe's debt crisis might have pushed its economy into a steeper contraction than earlier thought and growth in China is cooling, according to surveys on Monday that pointed to a sharp global slowdown underway.

Still, analysts are not yet forecasting a global recession, with the service industry in the United States continuing to show underlying strength even though activity expanded at its slowest pace last month in nearly two years.

"The global economy is still expanding, but certainly at a much slower rate than it was earlier in the year," said Jay Bryson, global economist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Fears of a global recession were also eased by another survey showing a slight pick-up in global business activity last month. The Global Total Output index, produced by JPMorgan with research and supply management organizations, rose to 52.0 in November from 51.3 in October

It was the 28th straight month the index has been above the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction.

The softer economic data from China and weak figures from the euro zone came at the start of a week that could prove crucial in resolving a debt crisis which threatens to tear apart Europe's common currency area -- something that could have catastrophic implications for the world economy.

Markit's Eurozone Composite Purchasing Managers Index for the services industries, which comprise the bulk of the euro area economy, ticked up to 47.5 in November from 46.4 the previous month.

It was the third straight month that the index was below 50, indicating a contraction in the sector.

In the United States, the Institute for Supply Management said its services index fell to 52.0 last month -- the lowest since January 2010 -- from 52.9 in October.

However, details of the survey were relatively strong, with gains in new orders and business activity.

A measure of services employment contracted last month, but this was at odds with the government's closely watched employment report for November which showed a pick-up in private services hiring.

"We continue to expect the positive momentum in the economy to be sustained in the near term, and believe that this unexpected dip is more of an aberration than a signal of an impending negative turn in the economy," said Millan Mulraine, senior macro strategist at TD Securities in New York.

CHINA COOLING

While recession in the euro zone now looks a foregone conclusion, there are worrying signs the Chinese economy is starting to sag -- perhaps unsurprising given the European Union is China's biggest export partner.

Chinese service sector growth cooled in November to its weakest pace in three months, further backing a view that authorities will have to fine-tune monetary policy again.

The HSBC's China services PMI fell to 52.5 from October's four month high of 54.1.

"With price pressures easing further, Beijing can and should use policies that are targeted on small businesses and service sectors to keep GDP growth at above 8 percent for the coming year," said Qu Hongbin, HSBC's chief China economist.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Monday to outline joint proposals for EU treaty changes that would involve tough sanctions for fiscally wasteful members.

Then on Friday there is a wider EU summit that some see as make-or-break for the euro zone after a string of half-measures that have failed to stop bond market contagion spreading from Greece to Ireland, Portugal and now Italy and Spain.

World stocks rose as confidence grew that European leaders would make big strides in solving the debt crisis.

Markit's Eurozone Composite PMI, which measures changes in business activity across the euro zone, rose slightly to 47.0 in November from October's 46.5, albeit still far below the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction.

"The major euro zone countries are all now contracting and face the risk of recession," said Chris Williamson, chief economist at survey compiler Markit.

Markit said November's composite PMI put the euro zone on course for a 0.6 percent economic contraction in the fourth quarter -- worse than any forecast from more than 30 economists polled by Reuters last month.

Analysts expect the European Central Bank will cut interest rates on Thursday and throw more funding lifelines to stressed banks.

There was a rare piece of good news from Britain, where its services PMI unexpectedly rose last month, suggesting the UK may avoid recession, although perhaps not stagnation.

Britain's services PMI rose to 52.1 in November from 51.3 in October. But survey compiler Markit said it meant the UK economy looks unlikely to grow much, taking into account some dire manufacturing data last week.

(Additional reporting by Zhou Xin and Nick Edwards in Beijing ; Editing by James Dalgleish)