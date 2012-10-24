* PMIs suggest euro zone decline deepening
* Economic rot taking root in Germany, France
* Worst of China growth slowdown may be over
* U.S. manufacturing improves, outlook still cloudy
By Steven C. Johnson and Jonathan Cable
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 24 Euro zone businesses
suffered another dismal month in October as factory output
plunged in Germany, the area's top economy and exporter, while
conditions improved slightly for U.S. and Chinese manufacturers.
Deteriorating conditions across Europe suggested the
downturn in the 17-country euro zone would accelerate over the
last three months of the year, according to Chris Williamson,
chief economist at financial data firm Markit.
Markit's Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the
euro zone, which polls around 5,000 businesses across the
17-nation bloc, fell to 45.8 this month, its lowest reading
since June 2009. The index has now been below the 50 mark that
separates growth from contraction since February.
Things were a bit brighter in North America and Asia.
A survey showed China, the world's second largest economy
and a major exporter, was slowly recovering from its weakest
period of growth in three years. While manufacturing contracted
for a 12th straight month, output hit a three-year high and
order books were their most robust since April.
The outlook was a bit more tempered in the United States .
Its manufacturing sector managed to grow this month with
Markit's manufacturing PMI index edging up to 51.3, bu t falling
overseas demand and uncertainty surrounding U.S. elections and
fiscal policy suggested the sector's recent struggles would
continue in the months ahead.
"Europe is still struggling a lot and it's the United
States' trading partner. There are some concerns about the
fiscal cliff as well as the U.S. Presidential election," said
Robert Van Batenburg, head of global research at Louis Capital
Markets in New York. "There is some measure of hope out there,
but I'm skeptical about what will happen between now and March."
That could keep pressure on the U.S. economy, which is
expected to grow at a sluggish 2 percent rate this year.
Many U.S. companies have reported lower earnings for the
quarter, hit by lack of demand and slower global growth.
Dow Chemical Co., the largest U.S. chemical maker,
said it plans to cut 5 percent of its workforce and shutter 20
plants to counter slower global demand.
Corning Inc, the specialty glass maker, also
announced planned job cuts to offset slower
sales.
GERMANY STRUGGLES
Worries about Europe intensified after a survey of
manufacturing in Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, in
which the main index pl unged by more than expected to 45.7 from
47.4.
The rate of decline was even worse in France and illustrated
that a slump that began with a debt crisis in Greece had spread
to the euro zone's core economies.
"(It) reinforces concern that the economic downturn in the
region may be deepening and widening," said Martin van Vliet,
senior economist at ING.
In a separate report, Germany's Ifo institute showed
business sentiment in the country dropped sharply to its lowest
in more than 2-1/2 years, the sixth consecutive monthly fall.
"Any hopes of a rebound appear to have been dashed for now.
Germany is heavily dependent on exports so a global slowdown is
going to impact on Europe's growth motor," said Peter Dixon at
Commerzbank.
The euro zone economy contracted 0.2 percent in the second
quarter and is predicted to have shrunk 0.3 percent in the
third, meeting the technical definition of recession.
Markit chief economist Chris Williamson said he expects an
even greater contraction.
"We are more downbeat than the official data. The PMIs are
running at levels in the third quarter and start of the fourth
quarter historically consistent with GDP falling at about 0.6
percent," he said.
A recent Reuters poll predicted the euro zone economy may
not recover until 2014.
Bad news has been flowing out of Europe's company boardrooms
too.
Carmaker Volkswagen reported a fall in nine-month operating
profit on Wednesday and sportswear maker Puma reported
sales in the region dropped in the third quarter.
Heineken NV, the world's third-largest brewer,
reported a stronger than expected increase in third-quarter
revenue, but sold more beer everywhere except western Europe.
Markit's measure of services business expectations sank to
its lowest reading since February 2009, at the nadir of the last
recession and when world stock markets were tumbling.
STABILISATION IN CHINA
It was a different story for China, where the HSBC Flash
Manufacturing PMI rose to a three-month high of 49.1 in October.
"(This) adds to recent signs of stabilisation of the Chinese
economy, thus underpinning our view that the slowdown in
activity is bottoming out," said Nikolaus Keis at UniCredit.
A Reuters poll taken after last week's GDP data showed
economists anticipating a modest rebound in growth in the fourth
quarter to 7.7 percent from the third-quarter's below-target 7.4
percent.
Even that figure would not be enough to lift full year
expansion from an expected 13-year low, however.