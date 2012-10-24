* PMIs suggest euro zone decline deepening
* Economic rot taking root in Germany, France
* Worst of China growth slowdown may be over
* U.S. manufacturing improves, outlook still cloudy
By Steven C. Johnson
NEW YORK, Oct 24 Euro zone businesses suffered
another dismal month in October, suggesting the economy may be
headed for a deeper recession than expected, but conditions
improved slightly for U.S. and Chinese manufacturers.
In Europe, a slump that began with a debt crisis in Greece
had spread across the 17-country euro zone as factory output in
Germany, the region's biggest economy and top exporter, plunged.
The malaise indicated the downturn could accelerate over the
final months of the year, deepening a euro zone recession.
"It's very disappointing. It's a depressing scenario, as
things are getting worse," said Chris Williamson, chief
economist at financial data firm Markit.
Markit's Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the
euro zone, which polls some 5,000 businesses, fell to 45.8 this
month, its lowest reading since June 2009. It has been below the
50 mark that separates growth from contraction since February.
Things were a bit brighter in North America and Asia.
A survey showed China, the world's second largest economy,
was recovering from its weakest period of growth in three years.
While manufacturing contracted for a 12th straight month, output
hit a three-year high and order books were their most robust
since April.
The outlook was a bit more tempered in the United States.
Its manufacturing sector managed to grow this month with
Markit's manufacturing PMI index edging up to 51.3, but weak
overseas demand and uncertainty surrounding U.S. elections and
fiscal policy suggested its recent difficulties were not over.
"Europe is still struggling a lot and it's the United
States' trading partner. There are some concerns about the
fiscal cliff as well as the U.S. Presidential election," said
Robert Van Batenburg, head of global research at Louis Capital
Markets in New York. "There is some measure of hope out there,
but I'm skeptical about what will happen between now and March."
Though U.S. growth has been sluggish in recent months and is
not expected to be much above 2 percent for the year, the
economy has been more resilient than that of Europe or Japan.
In part, that may be thanks to a modest recovery in housing.
New single-family U.S. home sales surged in September to their
highest level in more than two years.
Corporate earnings have been mixed as well.
Strong results from Boeing Co and the hopeful Chinese
factory data provided temporary relief to a slumping stock
market. But worries about global growth have weighed on some
firms.
Chemical companies DuPont and Dow Chemical Co
both plan to lay off workers to counter slower global demand.
Specialty glass manufacturer Corning Inc, also said it
would cut jobs to offset slower sales.
Major central banks are already making maximum efforts to
boost growth, and economists fear there is not much more that
can be done. On Wednesday, European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi defended a bond-buying program aimed at easing pressure
on indebted countries while the U.S. Federal Reserve was
expected to reiterate its commitment to keep buying bonds and
holding interest rates at zero.
GERMANY STRUGGLES
The euro zone economy contracted 0.2 percent in the second
quarter and is predicted to have shrunk 0.3 percent in the
third, meeting the technical definition of recession.
"We are more downbeat than the official data. The PMIs are
running at levels in the third quarter and start of the fourth
quarter historically consistent with GDP falling at about 0.6
percent," he said.
A recent Reuters poll predicted the euro zone economy may
not recover until 2014.
Plunges in German and French manufacturing "reinforce
concern that the economic downturn in the region may be
deepening and widening," said Martin van Vliet, senior economist
at ING.
In a separate report, Germany's Ifo institute showed
business sentiment in the country dropped sharply to its lowest
in more than 2-1/2 years, the sixth consecutive monthly fall.
Bad news has been flowing out of Europe's company boardrooms
too.
Carmaker Volkswagen reported a fall in nine-month operating
profit on Wednesday and sportswear maker Puma reported
sales in the region dropped in the third quarter.
Markit's measure of services business expectations sank to
its lowest reading since February 2009, at the nadir of the last
recession and when world stock markets were tumbling.
STABILIZATION IN CHINA
It was a different story for China, where the HSBC Flash
Manufacturing PMI rose to a three-month high of 49.1 in October.
"(This) adds to recent signs of stabilization of the Chinese
economy, thus underpinning our view that the slowdown in
activity is bottoming out," said Nikolaus Keis at UniCredit.
A Reuters poll taken after last week's GDP data showed
economists anticipating a modest rebound in growth in the fourth
quarter to 7.7 percent from the third-quarter's below-target 7.4
percent.
Even that figure would not be enough to lift full year
expansion from an expected 13-year low, however.