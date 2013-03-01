* China PMI at 5-mth low on slack overseas demand
* Eurozone PMIs seen highlighting gulf between Germany and
rest
* India PMI shows manufacturing pick-up, export orders dip
* South Korea exports hit by yen, fragile global economy
By Koh Gui Qing and Se Young Lee
BEIJING/SEOUL, March 1 Growth in Asia's
manufacturing sector cooled in February as the pace of economic
recovery slackened, according to factory surveys and trade data
on Friday that pointed to continuing weakness in the strength of
global demand.
Purchasing managers' index (PMI) reports from Europe and the
United States due later should offer more insight into the state
of the world economy. European reports are expected to paint a
picture of divergence between economic powerhouse Germany and
the struggling rest of the eurozone, while U.S. growth is seen
picking up after a weak fourth quarter last year.
China, the most closely watched of Asia's big manufacturing
economies, saw factory growth slow to multi-month lows as
sluggish domestic demand added to the effect from already
depressed foreign sales, two separate PMI surveys showed.
"Today's data point to a stabilization of economic
activities in coming months, not a strong recovery of growth,"
said Jian Chang, a Barclays analyst, referring to China's PMIs.
In South Korea, trade data showed a sharp fall in exports,
while a PMI report from last year's emerging market investor
favourite Indonesia showed a slight improvement in manufacturing
overall, but a fall in new export orders.
Factory growth was stronger in India, struggling to escape
the grip of its weakest economic growth in a decade, but there
too the strength came from domestic demand, with export orders
remaining subdued.
MILD RECOVERY
China's official PMI from the National Bureau of Statistics
eased to 50.1 after seasonal adjustments in February, the
weakest reading in five months and just above the 50-point level
demarcating growth from contraction on a monthly basis.
A second PMI issued by HSBC fell to a 4-month low of 50.4
after seasonal adjustments, off January's 2-year high and in
line with a flash, or preliminary, reading late last month.
But the bigger-than-expected retreat in the purchasing
managers' indexes does not signal China's economy is slipping
into another slowdown, analysts said. Instead, they show China's
growth recovery this year would be mild, as widely expected.
The Lunar New Year holiday, China's biggest annual holiday
and widely observed across much of East Asia, fell in February
this year making it harder to draw firm conclusions, even though
the data was seasonally adjusted.
Tim Condon, head of Asian economic research at ING in
Singapore, argued China's economic data in January and February
has "a lot of noise" due to the festive season. "When it settles
down we expect the data will reveal that industrial production
is growing around 10 percent," he said.
South Korea, a big exporter of cars and electronics whose
trade data is watched closely as it is the first major exporting
economy to release figures, reported an 8.6 percent fall in
exports in February, compared with a year earlier.
"If you look at the indicators released so far, they signal
that economic conditions are worse than initially anticipated,"
said Park Sang-hyun, economist at HI Investment & Securities in
Seoul.
Analysts blamed the decline partly on the slide in the value
of the yen after Japan embarked on a renewed campaign to
beat deflation, the spillover effects of which have drawn
complaints from Brazil to Germany amid talk of "currency wars".
WEAK OVERSEAS DEMAND
Indonesia's February PMI was 50.5, up from a 49.7 reading in
January which showed the first contraction since May. But new
export orders contracted for the first time since September, and
at the fastest pace of decline since May.
Official trade data released on Friday showed exports
improved in January, but HSBC Markit, which released the PMI
survey, said anecdotal evidence suggested demand from European
and American markets weakened in February.
Indian factories stepped up production last month as
domestic orders poured in at a faster pace than in January, with
the HSBC Markit manufacturing PMI rising to 54.2 in
February, after falling to 53.2 in January.
The PMI index, which gauges business activity in Indian
factories but not its utilities, has held above 50 for almost
four years despite a sharp slowdown in the broader economy.
Data released on Thursday showed economic growth eased to
4.5 percent in the three months to December, its lowest in
nearly four years and cementing expectations for a decade-low
growth rate for the current fiscal year to March.
Asia's third-largest economy has been hurt by slowing
overseas demand. The new orders index rose to 56.3 last month,
from 55.9 in January, but the export orders index fell for a
second straight month.
Final PMI reports from the euro zone, India's biggest
trading partner, are expected to confirm the picture from flash
reports last month of a chasm opening up between core economies
France and Germany.
France's manufacturing PMI is forecast at a dismal 43.6,
while the reading for the eurozone as a whole is seen at 47.8.
Germany, by contrast, is seen just above the crucial 50 line.
Twin U.S. PMI surveys from Markit and the Institute of
Supply Management are expected to come in well above 50. Data on
Thursday showing rising consumer spending and falling jobless
claims suggested the U.S. economy was picking up after growing
just 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter.